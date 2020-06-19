5 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in parkade

Five people have been transported to hospital after Calgary fire crews discovered high carbon monoxide levels in a residential parkade.

Crews were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday to a southwest Calgary apartment building on Springborough Court S.W. after a 911 call reported there was an unconscious man in the parkade.

It was later discovered that workers had been in the parkade, cleaning it with gas-powered pressure washers.

Crews evacuated personnel from the parkade and five people in total were transported to hospital.

Upon further investigation, fire crews discovered carbon monoxide levels of up to 1,200 parts per million in some areas. Firefighters ventilated the area.

In a release, the Calgary Fire Department said it was reminding residents of carbon monoxide's reputation as "the invisible killer."

Exposure can be fatal. Headache, nausea and drowsiness are common symptoms.