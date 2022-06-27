5 Seconds of Summer show cut short as drummer is taken to hospital with heat exhaustion

5 Seconds of Summer abruptly ended a performance in Texas this weekend and postponed an Arkansas show after drummer Ashton Irwin came down with "extreme heat exhaustion."

On Sunday night, while playing a concert in Houston as part of their Take Me Home Tour, the Australian pop-rock band cut things short after about 45 minutes. They initially appeared to be taking a break, but the remainder of the concert was canceled as Irwin was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me [lose] my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body," Irwin tweeted Monday. "So the decision was to end the show there and then."

Irwin said he's recuperating and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he's received. "It's always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us," he wrote. "Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I've let many people down. I'm looking after myself and getting rest now." He added, "I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. This is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I'll be back onstage ASAP!"

5SOS shared a further update on their Instagram story. "As you may have heard, last night's show ended early due to a medical incident during the show," they wrote. "Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short."

They went on to say they're postponing their June 28 show in Rogers, Ark., to July 26; it will now mark the final stop on the North American leg of their tour.

"We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives," they wrote. "In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness."

Otherwise, 5 Seconds of Summer aren't showing any sign of slowing down. Their latest single, "Me Myself & I," dropped in May, and their fifth studio album is slated for release Sept. 23. They're also set to tour Australia in the fall.

