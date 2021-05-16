5 Sandal Styles You’re About To See Everywhere This Summer

Alicia Lansom
·4 min read

At the beginning of the year, summer felt like a false memory. British winters often feel never-ending but in a year that saw most of us confined to our homes, the seemingly relentless cold weather was almost too much to bear. Thankfully, the sun is finally starting to rear its head – and bringing with it a bucketload of newly sanctioned, socially distanced activities.

So what better way to celebrate the arrival of the warm weather (and gatherings that don’t require a majorly advance restaurant booking) than with a new pair of sandals? After a year of wearing slippers, we're ushering in a new wave of stylish sandals to accessorise our show-stopping summer wardrobe. Don't worry though, chic doesn’t have to mean uncomfortable: some of the season's biggest trends are built around fashion and function.

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to wear to Sunday brunch or some fancy flip-flops for a seaside staycation, there are tons of covetable shoes to shop this summer. To check out the biggest sandal trends on the agenda for 2021, click through the slideshow ahead...

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

<br><br><strong>St. Agni</strong> Black Axel Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/st-agni-black-axel-leather-sandals-16054170?clickref=1100lgBe5imf&utm_campaign=browns_fashion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=adgoal_eu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Browns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Browns</a>


<br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Flat Leather Cage Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/flat-leather-cage-sandals-p11615710.html?v1=105277995&v2=1718981" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


<br><br><strong>Dr Martens</strong> Leather Fisherman Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.drmartens.com/uk/en_gb/p/24830001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DR MARTENS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DR MARTENS</a>


<br><br><strong>Toast</strong> Steve Mono Artisanal Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.toa.st/products/steve-mono-artisanal-sandals-chocolate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Toast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Toast</a>


<br><br><strong>Grenson</strong> Quincy Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1404757" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Leather Platform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/shoes/heeled-sandals/product.leather-platform-sandals-black.0935221001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


<br><br><strong>Vagabond</strong> Courtney Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.vagabond.com/gb/COURTNEY-5134-001-92?gclid=Cj0KCQjwytOEBhD5ARIsANnRjVjOuR9CA-Kb1A2_eBPAxFFVIS-d9ElHhXzD1jd9fWs1fmVNaaAdJh8aAkI_EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vagabond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vagabond</a>


<br><br><strong>Arket</strong> Flatform Slides, $, available at <a href="https://www.arket.com/en_gbp/women/shoes/product.flatform-slides-black.0981754001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arket</a>


<br><br><strong>Steve Madden</strong> Slinky Black Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://stevemadden.co.uk/products/slinky-black?gclid=Cj0KCQjwytOEBhD5ARIsANnRjVgJJfi7NLifTI-lRJANqMClu3TH3x21v5oXdiu9-MbtNNScbbhcoQkaAlsFEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve Madden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Steve Madden</a>


<br><br><strong>Monki</strong> Flatform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/accessories/shoes/sandals/product.flatform-sandals-black.0963376002.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwytOEBhD5ARIsANnRjViSaVppLyXh1Z5sAx5-UMg3PytCI0--EjgC_TJy91sCLQTsBSZgl0EaAkl6EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


<br><br><strong>Arket</strong> Chunky Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.arket.com/en_gbp/women/shoes/product.chunky-leather-sandals-black.0871168001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arket</a>


<br><br><strong>Vagabond</strong> Erin Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://vagabond.com/gb/ERIN-4932-101-56" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vagabond" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vagabond</a>


<br><br><strong>DUNE LONDON</strong> Lockstockk In Blue, $, available at <a href="https://www.dunelondon.com/lockstockk-double-strap-flat-sandals-blue-0079503940001180/?cswatch=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dune" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dune</a>


<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Croc Embossed Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/shoes/flats/product.croc-embossed-leather-sandals-beige.0963309001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


<br><br><strong>Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler</strong> Milano Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Birkenstock-x-Proenza-Schouler-Milano-leather-sandals-1344159" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br><br><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong> Black V-Vamp Platform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.massimodutti.com/gb/women/join-life/collection/shoes/black-v-vamp-platform-sandals-c1944034p9153041.html?colorId=800&gclid=Cj0KCQjwytOEBhD5ARIsANnRjVgKEKY_9B-iOS08Cq00uSJgNpgfBOok9UjM4_kXnklvfHpwlPlOuSIaAuF1EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Massimo Dutti" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Massimo Dutti</a>


<br><br><strong>DUNE LONDON</strong> Padded Toe Post Flatform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.dunelondon.com/longisland-padded-toe-post-flatform-sandals-ecru-0079504510037736/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dune London" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dune London</a>


<br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Satin Flat Platform Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/satin-flat-platform-sandals-p13608710.html?v1=85213274&v2=1718981" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


<br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Mango Chunky Sole Flip Flop In Black, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/mango/mango-chunky-sole-flip-flop-in-black/prd/23942640?colourwayid=60525420&SearchQuery=flip+flop+black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


<br><br><strong>Marks & Spencer</strong> Leather Flatform Flip Flops, $, available at <a href="https://www.marksandspencer.com/leather-flatform-flip-flops/p/clp60493608?extid=ps_ps-gpla_ggl_ww_ch__-_UK_-_-_grow&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=Cj0KCQjwytOEBhD5ARIsANnRjVgsckUP75TXiXl3den9vAv19Qj5L-o8NG7XteA9XjXUQPBdwXMbDCkaAj3FEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marks & Spencer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marks & Spencer</a>


<br><br><strong>Ganni</strong> Knotted Recycled-Satin Flatform Slides, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1403810?country=GBR&qxjkl=tsid:30065%7Ccgn:gcdL/ATRVoE&c3ch=LinkShare&c3nid=gcdL/ATRVoE&utm_source=linkshare&utm_medium=affiliation&utm_campaign=uk&utm_content=gcdL/ATRVoE&rffrid=aff.linkshare.2523611.35725" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


<br><br><strong>St. Agni</strong> White Arne Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.brownsfashion.com/uk/shopping/st-agni-white-arne-leather-sandals-16055341" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Browns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Browns</a>


<br><br><strong>Freedom Moses</strong> Bond Velvet Two-Strap Slides, $, available at <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/product/freedom-moses-bond-velvet-two-strap-slides-0400013270940.html?ranMID=37410&ranEAID=0RpXOIXA500&ranSiteID=0RpXOIXA500-Dpw1GFbiYMuOvFjheQt78Q&site_refer=AFF001&mid=37410&siteID=0RpXOIXA500-Dpw1GFbiYMuOvFjheQt78Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saks Fifth Avenue" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Saks Fifth Avenue</a>


<br><br><strong>ALOHAS</strong> Toe Ring Flop Black, $, available at <a href="https://www.alohas.io/products/toe-ring-flop-black?refSrc=6618036699329&nosto=productpage-nosto-5&variant=39551957336257" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:alohas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">alohas</a>


<br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Knot-Detail Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.zalando.co.uk/asra-mules-milk-ash11a00k-a11.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


