5 Sandal Styles You’re About To See Everywhere This Summer

At the beginning of the year, summer felt like a false memory. British winters often feel never-ending but in a year that saw most of us confined to our homes, the seemingly relentless cold weather was almost too much to bear. Thankfully, the sun is finally starting to rear its head – and bringing with it a bucketload of newly sanctioned, socially distanced activities.



So what better way to celebrate the arrival of the warm weather (and gatherings that don’t require a majorly advance restaurant booking) than with a new pair of sandals? After a year of wearing slippers, we're ushering in a new wave of stylish sandals to accessorise our show-stopping summer wardrobe. Don't worry though, chic doesn’t have to mean uncomfortable: some of the season's biggest trends are built around fashion and function.



Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of sandals to wear to Sunday brunch or some fancy flip-flops for a seaside staycation, there are tons of covetable shoes to shop this summer. To check out the biggest sandal trends on the agenda for 2021, click through the slideshow ahead...



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.





St. Agni Black Axel Leather Sandals, $, available at Browns





Zara Flat Leather Cage Sandals, $, available at Zara





Dr Martens Leather Fisherman Sandals, $, available at DR MARTENS





Toast Steve Mono Artisanal Sandals, $, available at Toast





Grenson Quincy Leather Sandals, $, available at Net-A-Porter





& Other Stories Leather Platform Sandals, $, available at & Other Stories





Vagabond Courtney Sandals, $, available at Vagabond





Arket Flatform Slides, $, available at Arket





Steve Madden Slinky Black Sandal, $, available at Steve Madden





Monki Flatform Sandals, $, available at Monki





Arket Chunky Leather Sandals, $, available at Arket





Vagabond Erin Sandals, $, available at Vagabond





DUNE LONDON Lockstockk In Blue, $, available at Dune





& Other Stories Croc Embossed Leather Sandals, $, available at & Other Stories





Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler Milano Leather Sandals, $, available at Matches Fashion





Massimo Dutti Black V-Vamp Platform Sandals, $, available at Massimo Dutti





DUNE LONDON Padded Toe Post Flatform Sandals, $, available at Dune London





Zara Satin Flat Platform Sandals, $, available at Zara





Mango Mango Chunky Sole Flip Flop In Black, $, available at ASOS





Marks & Spencer Leather Flatform Flip Flops, $, available at Marks & Spencer





Ganni Knotted Recycled-Satin Flatform Slides, $, available at Matches Fashion





St. Agni White Arne Leather Sandals, $, available at Browns





Freedom Moses Bond Velvet Two-Strap Slides, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue





ALOHAS Toe Ring Flop Black, $, available at alohas





H&M Knot-Detail Sandals, $, available at H&M

