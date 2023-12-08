5 restaurants fail; cockroaches, poor employee hygiene seen in Tarrant County inspections

Five restaurants failed and roaches and poor employee hygiene were observed in the latest Tarrant County inspections, according to city data.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills.

There were 219 inspections from Nov. 5 to Dec. 2. No restaurants were closed.

Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.

Elotes El Potosino, a food truck at 700 House Street in Fort Worth, received eights demerits and failed due to lack of hand washing sink, improper wastewater tank sizing and lack of chemical sanitizer.

Antojitos Mexicano El Tio, a food truck at 3270 Peterson Drive in Fort Worth, received five demerits and failed due to a lack of hot water.

Chavelas at 500 West Berry Street in Fort Worth received five demerits as inspectors observed no water available and the interior temperature of a small refrigerator was not maintaining adequate temperatures.

Gordos Mexican Cocina, a food truck at 1134 Warden Street in Benbrook, for violations including the water not getting hot enough.

Provos BBQ, a food truck at 2729 South Grove Street in Fort Worth received three demerits in two inspections as it failed twice. The restaurant failed due to improper disposal of waste water system and multiple leaks around the waste outlet.

No restaurant received over 29 demerits, but three places received high demerit scores:

Golden China Restaurant at 2001 West Southlake Blvd. in Southlake, 29

Lieus Vietnamese Restaurant at 5315 Jacksboro Highway in Sansom Park, 28

On The Patio at 501 North Stewart Street in Azle, 28

Eleven places had follow-up inspections:

Applebees Neighborhood Grill & Bar at 6301 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth, 8

Chavelas at 500 West Berry Street in Fort Worth, 5

D Carbo at 521 Copeland Drive in Cedar Hill

Eagle Donuts at 208 East Main Street in Crowley, 25

East Coast Flavors at 7922 Rattlers Court in Arlington

Elotes El Potosino at 700 House Street in Fort Worth, 8

Golden China Restaurant at 2001 West Southlake Blvd. in Southlake, 13 and 11 in two re-inspections

On The Patio at 501 North Stewart Street in Azle, 28

Provos BBQ at 2729 South Grove Street in Fort Worth, 3

Tuscany Italian Bistro at 6060 Rocky Point Drive in Lake Worth

Walmart Super Center at 721 Boyd Road in Azle

Several live cockroaches were observed at Applebee’s at 6301 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth. The facility was treated twice since the pest control problem was observed during regular inspection. It was last treated for pests on Dec. 1 before opening.

On The Patio at 501 North Stewart Street in Azle had two follow-up inspections due to excessive repeat violations and poor employee hygiene.

