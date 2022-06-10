5 reasons you should pick a smart appliance the next time you need to replace one

Marc Saltzman
·5 min read
Appliances that support SmartThings can be controlled via an app (iOS, Google), as well as voice with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Samsung's own Bixby.
Appliances that support SmartThings can be controlled via an app (iOS, Google), as well as voice with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Samsung's own Bixby.

If you thought your air fryer was at the height of high-tech gadgetry, wait ’til you see what’s cooking in “smart appliances” in the kitchen – and in the laundry room, too.

From app-controlled washers and dryers to voice-enabled ranges and A.I. (artificial intelligence)-powered fridges with cameras and touchscreens, many of today’s Wi-Fi appliances benefit from high-tech amenities designed to make home life easier for you and your family.

While the exact features may vary between brands and models – and some companies call them “connected appliances” opposed to “smart appliances” – here’s a look at how these modern devices add convenience, peace of mind and can help you get more done in less time.

Talking tech newsletter:  Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Remote control

You can easily control your smart appliances, even if you’re nowhere near them, by tapping an app on your phone or tablet.

Or, if you are at home, you can ask Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to initiate a job via a smart speaker, like “Hey Google, tell (oven name) to preheat at 400 degrees” or “Alexa, turn on the coffee maker.”

With Samsung’s SmartThings platform, as an example, you can prep meals and send instructions to a compatible oven; remotely start, stop or delay dishwasher cycles; or keep your dryer tumbling for another, say, 10 minutes.

Real-time notifications

Not only can you remotely talk to your appliances, but they can communicate with you, too.

That is, because smart appliances are connected to your Wi-Fi, they can send notifications to your phone, tablet, smartwatch or other device (see below).

With LG’s ThinQ technology, for instance, which powers several of its home appliances, you can receive an alert if, say, a child left the fridge door open or if you forgot to turn the oven off.

Manage all your devices in one place, whether you’re at home or on the go. The versatile LG ThinQ app is supported by several of the company’s appliances, televisions, and other devices.
Manage all your devices in one place, whether you’re at home or on the go. The versatile LG ThinQ app is supported by several of the company’s appliances, televisions, and other devices.

Know that moldy smell that develops when wet clothes are left in the washer for too long? Your washing machine can prevent it by sending a note to your phone or smartwatch that a cycle is finished and it’s time to take the laundry out.

Also note, you might opt to see appliance notifications on another compatible ThinQ device – like watching a show on an LG OLED TV and seeing a pop-up window that lets you know your food is ready in the kitchen.

10 ways tech can save you money:  Find cheaper gas, lower utility bills, more

Smart updates, diagnoses

Smart appliances can receive software updates that optimize performance and add new features. If there’s a problem with a dishwasher, for example, it can even notify the manufacturer about the specific issue, so the repair technician only needs to arrive at your home once, with the correct part in hand, instead of you having to pay for multiple visits.

Some appliances can even coordinate a service call on your behalf.

Push or pull info from your compatible “connected” kitchen appliances with the Whirlpool app, such as sending a recipe to the oven to turn it on the right setting and temperature or being notified when the dishwasher load is done.
Push or pull info from your compatible “connected” kitchen appliances with the Whirlpool app, such as sending a recipe to the oven to turn it on the right setting and temperature or being notified when the dishwasher load is done.

Or maybe you don’t need a visit from a technician at all. Several Whirlpool appliances are “smart,” including support for a companion app that, among other features – like remotely controlling appliances and receiving notifications – also pushes out helpful alerts that let you know if there's an issue that may affect performance and then follow step-by-step instructions and select how-to videos to help guide you through quick fixes.

Energy efficiency

Smart appliances can also help you consume less energy, such as a TV that turns off when it knows no one is watching it.

Or you can use the scheduling feature to run these machines, like a dryer, when energy costs are less (such as later at night).

And with the above example, your refrigerator can notify you if the door was left open or if the oven is still turned on after you’ve taken your food out (which could be a fire hazard, too).

Sky-high electric bill?  Save with smart power outlets, power strips, LED bulbs, thermostats

Handy extras

Not only do some refrigerators have a giant touch screen that lets you manage your family’s calendar (or stream music while cooking), but a few have a camera inside that lets you see (on your smartphone) what you may be out of while you’re at the supermarket.

Some can automatically log what you place inside and notify you if something is about to expire.

A few smart ovens also let you scan the barcode on frozen food (using your phone or a sensor on the appliance itself) and automatically set the correct temp and time to cook the meal.

Strong signals

For your smart appliances to work smoothly – and all your other devices connected to your network, like laptops and videogame systems – make sure you’ve got a fast and reliable wireless router.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard. Place the router on your main floor, as close to the center of the home as possible and have it elevated for optimum performance.

Those in larger homes may consider a “mesh” system, which includes multiple plug-in pods (“access points”) to place around the home to help extend the wireless range.

More problems, solved 

Follow Marc on Twitter @marc_saltzman for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out" podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Smart appliances: Tips for your next kitchen appliance purchase

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks

    VANCOUVER — Two planned training sessions in Vancouver for Canada’s men’s soccer team have been scrapped amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. Canada Soccer's advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin. A session planned for Saturday was also cancelled. "Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.