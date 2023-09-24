calvste / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Before you head to the laundromat, you should look through the quarters you plan to spend. You may have a rare coin that’s better suited to be auctioned off or artfully displayed than used to wash your clothes.

Here’s what to know:

50 State Quarters

Between 1999 and 2008, a new state quarter was released every ten weeks. Each state’s quarter featured an image representing it, along with the year it entered the United States Union or ratified the federal constitution. In 2000, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia designs were minted.

High-Value Quarters

When it comes to value, coin condition is critical. Collectors love to see coins in mint or uncirculated state, designated by the abbreviation MS. Mint state coins can be graded from 60 to 70, with 70 being perfect.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, here’s what five high-value quarters from the year 2000 went for at auction:

Massachusetts 2000-P (Philadelphia mint) MS69: $3,760

Maryland 2000-P MS65: $1,495

South Carolina 2000-P MS69: $3,525

New Hampshire 2000-D (Denver mint) MS68: $633

Virginia 2000-P MS68: $400

Other Considerations

Even if your quarters don’t help you retire early, they could still be worth more than face value. Coin valuation depends on several factors, including rarity.

While perfect quarters can fetch a tidy sum at auction, coins with errors can also be valuable because few usually exist. So, for example, if you have a coin with an image that has been double-struck due to the die slipping, you should get it appraised!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny