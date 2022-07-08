5 quick tips for growing herbs this summer

Joey Skladany
·3 min read
Growing herbs
Growing herbs

Joey Skladany is an In The Know cooking contributor. Follow him on Instagram and visit his website for more.

Fresh herbs are so much more than a decorative finishing note — they’re fragrant, earthy, sometimes peppery greens that can elevate a dish’s flavors and tie together the complexities of its individual ingredients. Herbs bring freshness to cooked, often high-fat meals while weaving an extra level of brightness to roasted vegetables and anything baked in oil.

I recently took a life-changing (and yes, I’m embracing the hyperbole because I don’t think I’ve been anywhere more beautiful) trip to Norway, where every local dish was piled high with the chopped, sliced and julienned plants. From basil and lemongrass to chives and parsley, the seasonal herbs played a starring role at restaurants like Trondheim’s Gubalari and Brittania Hotel’s Michelin-rated Speilsalen. We even ventured north to experience the region’s more rustic and farm-to-table dining options found at Oyna and Strandbaren, which could trace its harvested produce to the property itself or within a two-mile radius.

While you don’t have to head to Norway to experience fresh herbs (though you should, and have Up Norway plan a personalized and culinary-focused itinerary to visit the aforementioned locales), it inspired me to grow them within the comfort of my own home, which is a lot easier than you might think.

Here are five quick tips for growing the most popular herbs you can find. Of course, it’s much easier to have an outdoor garden or LED-powered grow house where they can flourish without much assistance, but these guidelines are helpful for any apartment dweller who wants to maximize growth in or around a nearby window.

  1. Give them plenty of sunlight. 

Most herbs can survive (and thrive!) with at least four to six hours of direct sunlight per day (basil is the exception, which prefers a bit of shade). Make sure all pots are close to an unobstructed window that gets tons of sun.

  1. Use a potting mix that drains well and water once per week. 

Whether your herbs are in a garden or planter, you’ll want to ensure that their soil encourages drainage so that water doesn’t accumulate and drown your greens. You can typically water herbs once a week, though twice a week is wise in dryer living conditions. If utilizing planters, add only enough water to make the soil moist. A good rule of (green) thumb is to water until you can visibly see it hit the saucer beneath the pot.

  1. Keep similar herbs together and separate those that grow quickly. 

Though most herbs have similar sun and water requirements, it’s important to research the nuances of each plant and adjust accordingly (i.e., basil and parsley both love moisture while thyme and rosemary prefer a bit more dryness). If you have a fast-growing plant like mint, be sure to separate it so that it doesn’t block surrounding plants from receiving adequate sunlight and water.

  1. Time when you plant. 

Generally, it’s ideal to grow herbs from seeds in early spring when the temperature is no longer too cool. If planting actual plants, be sure to look up their unique climate requirements (i.e., herbs like cilantro and dill grow best during temperatures of between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit).

  1. Scale back on the fertilizer. 

Too much fertilizer can cause a plant to over-produce leaves and stems, which yields less tasty and fragrant leaves. Limit the amount of fertilizer you add to your herb’s soil, as it does not yield a favorable outcome in the long run (much like steroids).

If you enjoyed this story, here’s everything you need to know about cleaning your protein before you cook it!

The post 5 quick tips for growing herbs this summer appeared first on In The Know.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian star forward Cyle Larin leaves Turkey's Besiktas for Belgium's Club Brugge

    Forward Cyle Larin is joining fellow Canadian Tajon Buchanan at Belgium's Club Brugge. Larin, who leads all Canadian men with 24 goals internationally, said farewell to Turkey's Besiktas in a social media post on the weekend. "We accomplished a lot together," wrote the 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont. "Stood strong during the tough days and from there brought great joy as we went on to win championships. It was an honour to share those moments with all of you who are part of this wonderful Besikt

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu