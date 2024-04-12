5 Quick and Easy Whipped Feta Dips

In less than 10 minutes, you can whip feta into a sophisticated, flavor-packed dip or sandwich spread.

© Seth Smoot

We love whipped feta dips because they are very quick to make and always impress when served. They're also versatile — you can serve them as a crudités dip with crisp cucumbers, snappy carrots, and sweet bell peppers, or use the whipped feta as a spread on a wrap or sandwich. If nothing else, this dip makes it easy to eat your vegetables in a delicious, and slightly decadent, way. Read on for some of our favorite ways to use feta.

Marinated Watermelon with Whipped Feta

Eva Kolenko

Whipped feta is the tangy, creamy bed for this marinated watermelon from Chef Joe Kindred of Kindred restaurant in Davidson, North Carolina.

Get the Recipe

Whipped Feta with Cucumbers

© Seth Smoot

Olive oil–marinated cucumbers are served with whipped feta and pita in this easy appetizer created by Chicago chef Jimmy Bannos, Jr. .

Get the recipe

Smoky Baked Zucchini Chips with Whipped Feta

Jen Causey

Whisk salty whipped feta with creamy labneh to make an easy dip for these crisp za'atar-spiced zucchini slices, and save any leftover dip to serve with grilled meat or spread on sandwiches.

Get the recipe

Heirloom Tomato and Nectarine Salad with Whipped Feta

© Sarah Bolla

Upgrade your summer tomato salad with this recipe. Feta is whipped into a delicious savory cream and served beneath slices of summer heirlooms and nectarines in this beautiful dish.

Get the recipe

Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip

Matt Taylor-Gross

Blend jarred roasted red peppers with feta for this dip, which has muhammara vibes and takes just five minutes to make.

Get the recipe

Read the original article on Food & Wine.