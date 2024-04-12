5 Quick and Easy Whipped Feta Dips
In less than 10 minutes, you can whip feta into a sophisticated, flavor-packed dip or sandwich spread.
We love whipped feta dips because they are very quick to make and always impress when served. They're also versatile — you can serve them as a crudités dip with crisp cucumbers, snappy carrots, and sweet bell peppers, or use the whipped feta as a spread on a wrap or sandwich. If nothing else, this dip makes it easy to eat your vegetables in a delicious, and slightly decadent, way. Read on for some of our favorite ways to use feta.
Marinated Watermelon with Whipped Feta
Whipped feta is the tangy, creamy bed for this marinated watermelon from Chef Joe Kindred of Kindred restaurant in Davidson, North Carolina.
Whipped Feta with Cucumbers
Olive oil–marinated cucumbers are served with whipped feta and pita in this easy appetizer created by Chicago chef Jimmy Bannos, Jr. .
Smoky Baked Zucchini Chips with Whipped Feta
Whisk salty whipped feta with creamy labneh to make an easy dip for these crisp za'atar-spiced zucchini slices, and save any leftover dip to serve with grilled meat or spread on sandwiches.
Heirloom Tomato and Nectarine Salad with Whipped Feta
Upgrade your summer tomato salad with this recipe. Feta is whipped into a delicious savory cream and served beneath slices of summer heirlooms and nectarines in this beautiful dish.
Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip
Blend jarred roasted red peppers with feta for this dip, which has muhammara vibes and takes just five minutes to make.
