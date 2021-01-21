The $5 Product That Finally Helped Me Sleep Through the Night

epsom salt

These days, a good night's sleep feels like a luxury. Between the news, uncertainty about the future, and worrying about the health and safety of my loved ones, I feel like my brain is in a constant state of overdrive, especially when I'm trying to get some rest. I've tried all of the tips and tricks to get a solid night's sleep, including reducing my screen time, limiting my caffeine intake, and even investing in better sheets. All of those tactics helped move the needle a little bit, but only one purchase truly changed my sleep for the better—and it only cost me $5.

Dr. Teal's Soaking Solution With Lavender is a blend of magnesium sulfate—otherwise known as Epsom salt—and lavender essential oil. Magnesium sulfate helps relax the muscles and gently relieve tension, and lavender is commonly used in aromatherapy to relieve anxiety, deepen sleep, and calm the mind. In other words, if a relaxed body and mind and a good night's sleep are what you're after in this weird, wild world, then this is the product you need to incorporate into your daily spiraling routine.

As per the instructions, I add two cups of the solution to my bathtub and soak for about 20 minutes, allowing the minerals to absorb into my skin. If you've never taken an Epsom salt bath before, it's quite the experience: You can actually feel the salts relaxing your muscles in real time, and your body enters a state of total tranquility, right there in the tub. If you've got specific aches and pains, you can soak a washcloth in a solution of warm water and the salts and apply it directly to the area (a perfect treatment post-workout). The product comes in a resealable, waterproof bag that you can store right next to the tub.

I usually add the Dr. Teal's salts to a hot bath late at night, especially if I've had a stressful day. When I'm done bathing, I'm incredibly drowsy (I would not recommend using this stuff if you've got late-night work to do) and hit the sack almost immediately. What's more, the tension in my neck, back, and shoulders is totally gone, and I'm far too sleepy to be kept up by anxious, racing thoughts.

That's a whole lot of relief from your nightly woes for just $5. You can shop Dr. Teal's Lavender Epsom Salt Soak right now at Walmart.