5 Premier League talking points ahead of the latest round of fixtures

There are some intriguing Premier League fixtures in store this weekend as focus switches away from European action.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points heading into the weekend.

Can United finally win at home?

Manchester United lost 6-1 to Tottenham in their last match at Old Trafford

The peculiarities of the start of the 2020-21 season are highlighted by Manchester United’s form. Tuesday’s impressive 2-1 win at Paris St German in the Champions League extended their 100 per cent record on the road to a fifth game in all competitions, yet they have been embarrassed in both of their matches at Old Trafford to date. The shock 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace was compounded by a 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stressing the need to kick-start their home form when Chelsea visit fresh from their home draws against Southampton and Sevilla.

Will table-topping Toffees come unstuck at Saints?

Carlo Ancelotti's latest reunion with James Rodriguez is working well for Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s side enter game week six on top of the Premier League standings, having followed four straight wins with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Liverpool. James Rodriguez’s outstanding start to life on Merseyside has played a key role in that success but there are questions over the Colombia star’s fitness ahead of the trip to Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have rallied impressively since a poor first few games and will be sure to target under-fire Jordan Pickford on Sunday.

Can Klopp’s Reds kick on in Virgil’s absence?

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

