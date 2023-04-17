NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Boston Scientific

Originally published by Med Device Online

In 2017, our Boston Scientific leadership team found ourselves faced with a dilemma. Poring over our annual employee survey results, we were taken aback to learn - much to our chagrin - that not all of our female employees felt they had equal opportunities for promotion as their male counterparts. We took a collective deep breath to let the realization sink in: A swath of our workforce was letting us know that they felt overlooked. We knew immediately that we needed to do better for them - and not only because diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) align with our values, but because in medtech, DEI is a business imperative.

Why do I say so? Because the medical device industry's mission, making products to help solve healthcare's toughest problems, demands relentless ingenuity. But the best ideas don't emerge in a vacuum; they're sparked by a deep understanding of the problems faced by patients and customers, then forged by the creative interplay of different perspectives. Creating a workplace that encourages that level of empathetic, collaborative engagement is critical for the innovation that powers our industry.

Continue reading here.

Boston Scientific, Monday, April 17, 2023, Press release picture

Courtesy of Med Device Online

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Boston Scientific

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749590/5-Practical-Steps-for-Advancing-DEI-in-Your-Medical-Device-Company



