5 Potential Shakeups to Student Loan Repayments Expected in the New Year

Bob Haegele
·4 min read
damircudic / Getty Images
damircudic / Getty Images

The cost of college has risen rapidly. As the White House notes, the price has nearly tripled since 1980, even after accounting for inflation. With such a dramatic rise in cost, the need for changes to student loan repayments is more pressing than ever.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

The Biden administration is taking the situation seriously, promising changes to the cost of college and how people repay their student loans. While there have already been legal challenges to some of the proposed changes, the administration is trying to do what it can to make college more affordable and equitable.

While some changes could be signed into law, others are mere hypotheticals at the moment. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the most notable changes that could go into effect by next year.

Payments Scheduled To Resume

Perhaps the biggest change around student loans is that federal student loan repayments, which were set to resume in January 2023, are still set to resume — but not until June 2023 after another recent extension of the payment pause.

Payments have been on an extended pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but borrowers should expect to start paying again in mid-2023. The White House stated, “The Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments to allow for the Supreme Court to rule in the case on the student debt relief program. The pause will end no later than June 30, 2023. Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends.”

PSLF Credit

Public Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is a debt relief program that forgives the remaining balance on Direct Loans after making 120 qualifying monthly payments. However, many people have had problems qualifying, with as many as 99% of applications being denied, according to Department of Education data.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

The proposed change would forgive all outstanding debt for eligible borrowers who have served at a non-profit, in the military, or in federal, state, Tribal, or local government for at least 10 years, including non-consecutively. This change is in line with the Limited PSLF Waiver, which ended on October 31, 2022. The potential change would make this permanent and would go into effect in July 2023.

IDR Account Adjustment

In April 2022, the Department of Education announced changes to bring borrowers under income-driven repayments closer to forgiveness. The change would forgive student loans for borrowers who have made 240 or 300 months’ worth of repayments for IDR forgiveness. For PSLF, the number is 120 months.

According to Federal Student Aid, some borrowers were to have their loans forgiven in November 2022. However, others would see updates to their accounts in July 2023. No action is needed for those who already have federal student loans. However, those with FFEL and commercially-held student loans may need direct loan consolidation to quality.

Increase in Pell Grant Maximums

Pell Grants are needs-based federal grants that generally go to low-income families. Despite this, the Pell Grant maximum for 2021-22 is just $6,495.

To help cope with the rising cost of college, the Biden administration hopes to increase the federal Pell Grant maximum for the 2022-23 academic year. While the administration originally aimed to double the maximum, it compromised on that amount, saying it would increase the maximum to $8,670.

Push for Free Community College

Community college is already a more affordable path to post-secondary education than most four-year colleges in many cases. However, the Biden administration wants to take that step further, saying community college should be free.

It also says that colleges must keep prices low. While the administration didn’t provide specifics in its announcement, it’s clear that it is committed to making college more affordable for Americans.

One-Time Debt Relief Blocked

Earlier in the fall, the Biden Administration made waves when it said it would provide one-time debt relief of $10,000 for all federal student loan borrowers or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The earlier announcement said that borrowers would have until December 31, 2023 to apply.

While it is clear that the Biden administration and to some extent the Department of Education want to make things easier on borrowers, the plans face an uphill battle. Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan has faced a series of legal battles, and has been blocked repeatedly. Most recently, on November 14, the one-time forgiveness was blocked a second time.

For now, it seems borrowers will continue to face challenges in having their student loans forgiven. The Department of Education says it is not currently accepting student loan forgiveness applications. However, it also says it is working to overturn the orders. In addition, it will hold the applications for those who have already applied and post updates as things develop.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Potential Shakeups to Student Loan Repayments Expected in the New Year

Latest Stories

  • Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll

    The Supreme Court said on Dec. 1 that it will hear arguments as soon as February on President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be...

  • 'Snow Wheeler' Takes in Winter Wonder of Oregon's King Mountain

    A snow wheeler took in the beautiful sights of the snow-capped King Mountain in southern Oregon during a drive through the region on Saturday, December 3.Footage captured by Twitter user @mikebienc shows snow-covered trees on Oregon’s King Mountain.Matt Jordan, a local meteorologist, said more snow was expected in the region over the weekend. Credit: @mikebienc via Storyful

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick, late third-period goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The game was tied 2-2 when Barron scored at 13:23 and Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12. Saku Maenalanen and Nate Schmidt each had a goal and assist for the Jets (15-7-1). Dylan Samberg recorded his first NHL goal and Kyle Connor added a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 2

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Kapanen's hat trick powers Penguins to 6-2 win over Blues

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second career hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Saturday night. Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby also scored and Evgeni Malkin added three assists to help the Penguins win their second straight and seventh in the last nine. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins, who are 9-2-2 in their last 13. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Halak-led Rangers defeat Senators 3-1 to snap three-game losing skid

    OTTAWA — The New York Rangers couldn’t have asked for more from Jaroslav Halak Wednesday night. The 37-year-old netminder earned his first win of the season behind a 34-save effort, leading the Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. “It’s great for our team, but it’s also great for him to get that first win after playing the way he played,” said Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant. “He was outstanding. He made some key saves at key times for us and gave us a chance to win tonight.” Hal

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link