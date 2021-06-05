5 Popular Bollywood Celebrities and Their Doppelgangers

The pictures of Ibrahim Quadri are breaking the internet due to his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. People are going gaga over his pictures due to the little to no difference in looks between the two. This is, however, not the first time celebrity lookalikes have amazed people with their similarities. Here, we take a look at some more popular Bollywood celebrities and their doppelgangers and let’s see whether you can distinguish between them.

Aamna Imran and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai continues to enthrall the audience with her timeless beauty. Thousands of people look up to her for beauty tips and many aim to be like her. However, a Pakistani beauty blogger has been fortunate enough to resemble the former beauty pageant winner. Aamna Imran, from our neighbouring country, broke the internet for her similarities with the beauty queen.

Navdeep Banga and Priyanka Chopra

Vancouver-based fitness blogger Navpreet Banga bears a striking resemblance to the former Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra.

After her pictures went viral, Priyanka jokingly said that she was successful in fooling her mother with Navpreet’s pictures.

David Saharia and Tiger Shroff

Upcoming Assamese actor and model David Saharia became an overnight sensation when fans took a look at his pictures resembling Tiger Shroff. The resemblance did not just stop at their faces as David even has a physique that mirrors Tiger’s. The budding artist was the winner of Starlite Mr India held in Assam in 2017.

Hammad Shoaib and Ranveer Singh

Pakistani resident Hammad Shoaib became an online sensation for his features that are similar to Ranveer Singh. The resemblance is so on point that Shoaib in several interviews has revealed that he has been approached by Ranveer’s fans in Pakistan who ended up asking for his autograph. He often flaunts his groovy dance steps on Instagram, another similarity that can be identified.

Junaid Shah and Ranbir Kapoor

Junaid Shah’s resemblance with Ranbir Kapoor was so similar that the late actor Rishi Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to share a collage photo of the two, writing that “OMG. My own son has a double”.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Junaid lost his life last year due to a heart attack.

