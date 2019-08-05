5 players Liverpool should offload before the transfer window closes

1. Harry Wilson

Liverpool have slapped a £20m price tag on the 22-year-old wing wizard who enjoyed such a productive loan spell at Derby last season, scoring 15 times in the Championship. The Wales international would likely feature in the domestic cup competitions were he to stay at Anfield, but his career would probably be best served by regular football elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged as much; with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah as competition, Wilson would be a bit-part player in the Premier League at best. Newcastle and Aston Villa have been linked so far this summer, but Borussia Dortmund are the bookies' favourites.

Possible destinations: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund.

2. Ryan Kent

Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Kent, who caught the eye during a loan spell at Rangers in 2018/19. The winger finds himself in a similar position to Wilson; also 22, the Oldham-born attacker knows that he needs to be playing week in, week out at this stage of his development.

A return to Ibrox would probably represent the smartest move given the extent to which he excelled under Steven Gerrard’s tutelage, but Leeds are also keen on the £10m-rated wide man. Klopp has ruled out another loan move, so we can expect Kent to be owned by another club after August 8.

Possible destinations: Rangers, Leeds

3. Pedro Chirivella

The Spaniard is still on the books at Anfield, with a proposed switch to Rosenborg having collapsed last summer and a mooted January switch to Extremadura also falling through. Chirivella knows that he needs to leave Liverpool, having not made a single first-team appearance for the club in more than three years.

Frozen out by Klopp and absent from all of the Reds’ pre-season matches, Chirivella nevertheless remains a Liverpool player at the time of writing. The midfielder is out of contract next summer but should do everything in his power to seal a move away this week.

Possible destinations: Unclear

4. Ovie Ejaria





Another player who hasn’t featured for Liverpool this pre-season: Ejaria isn’t in Klopp’s plans. Liverpool's manager has told the 21-year-old Londoner that he won’t be loaned out again this term, after being borrowed by Reading and Rangers last season – paving the way for a permanent departure before 2019/20 gets under way.

Ejaria, who recently showed his quality in netting twice against Anderlecht U21s for Liverpool’s U23s, will no doubt be desperate for a chance to kick-start his career away from Merseyside. Leeds and Brentford both want to add him to their Championship squads, apparently.

Possible destinations: Leeds, Brentford

5. Taiwo Awoniyi





The 21-year-old Nigeria youth international joined Liverpool on a long-term deal in 2015 but is yet to play a senior game for the Reds. Awoniyi has been loaned out to FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Gent and Royal Excel Mouscron in the interim, impressing during his spell with the latter last season.

He's reportedly valued at around £15m by Liverpool’s transfer guru Michael Edwards, and has been linked with Bundesliga big boys Schalke. Work permit issues are likely to rule out a move to another English club for Awoniyi.

Possible destinations: Schalke

