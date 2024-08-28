5 players the Bears should claim off waivers

The 2024 Chicago Bears' initial 53-man roster is set following Tuesday's cutdown deadline. The Bears and the rest of the league needed to trim their 90-man rosters following the conclusion of the preseason as more than 1,000 players were either placed on waivers or outright released.

Though the rosters are set, it doesn't mean the action is over. Teams have until 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday to submit a claim on a player who was placed on waivers, while they can sign any of the players who were released at any point.

Over the last two years, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have been busy finding players after the initial cutdown date. They claimed seven players in 2022 and two in 2023, along with signing one as well. With the roster in a much better place, they may not make any claims, and if they do, there is no guarantee they will be awarded the player. Chicago sits at No. 9 in the waiver order, meaning eight teams in front of them must pass on a player if the Bears want them.

Still, there are some interesting names that became available, and while players who are claimed after cutdowns rarely make a significant contribution, it never hurts to look at some options. Here are five players the Bears should consider signing or claiming:

1. C Ricky Stromberg

On paper, Ricky Stromberg makes plenty of sense for the Bears. He's a young center with the versatility to play guard who was selected in the third round in the 2023 NFL Draft and showed plenty of promise in college. Stromberg was released with an injury designation, so his health could be an issue. Still, he had a stellar reputation in the Commanders locker room, and the Bears sure do like to bring in character guys.

Assuming his health isn't a massive concern, Stromberg is worth bringing in and replacing someone like Doug Kramer or possibly Bill Murray. He's unproven, but he could be worth the risk.

2. WR Jamal Agnew

Jamal Agnew technically doesn't qualify for this exercise since he has been a free agent this entire offseason, but he's reportedly healthy from his broken leg last year and is ready to get back on the field. The Bears should be one of the first calls to see what he can do.

Agnew is a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro return specialist. He can return both punts and kicks while also contributing at wide receiver. He averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 26.1 yards per kick return in 2023 and would fill a massive need at the former, providing an upgrade over DeAndre Carter. Agnew may have as many as 10 suitors, so if the Bears are interested, now is the time to strike.

3. DT Jaquelin Roy

The Bears made a trade for a defensive tackle last weekend, but that doesn't mean they should stop looking to improve at the position. They could use a space eater to backup Andrew Billings and Jaquelin Roy fits the bill. The 2023 fifth-round pick was cut from the Vikings and played in just 12 games his rookie year, totaling eight tackles, one for a loss.

Roy had versatility in college and plays with a high motor, something Bears head coach Matt Eberflus would covet in a player. The Bears got a close look at him during their last game in Minnesota and he could be a nice backup at defensive tackle.

4. DT Jonah Laulu

The Bears claimed a defensive player who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts two years in a row. Why not make it three? The Colts released a handful of their 2024 draft selections, including seventh-round defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. The former Hawaii defensive lineman is extremely athletic, posting a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.62. Poles has shown he likes to go after players with high athletic profiles, and Eberflus still has a line to his old boss, Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Laulu doesn't have the gaudy college numbers to back up his play, totaling just 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but his athleticism may be too good to pass up. He could learn behind players like Billings and Gervon Dexter and push for an active spot on game days. A move like this doesn't seem too likely, but the Indianapolis connection is intriguing.

5. C Will Clapp

If Stromberg isn't the answer at center, perhaps that winds up being Will Clapp. The former Los Angeles Chargers lineman saw plenty of action in 2023 due to the career-ending injury to Corey Linsley. Clapp had his ups and downs, but he has plenty of experience on the interior of the line. He has 65 total games and 21 starts under his belt, including 11 last season.

Clapp would also have some familiarity, joining former Chargers Gerald Everett and Keenan Allen, as well as wide receivers coach Chris Beatty. With Ryan Bates dealing with an injury, the Bears don't have many options at center if Coleman Shelton were to be sidelined. Clapp isn't exciting, nor is he great, but he's doable, and that's what you're going to get during waiver claims following the roster cutdown period.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 5 players the Bears should claim off waivers