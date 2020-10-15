5 people taken into custody following weapons complaint at Halifax hotel

Five people were taken into custody early this morning after Halifax police were called to a weapons complaint at a downtown hotel on Hollis Street.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the Hollis Halifax Double Tree Suites at 6:15 a.m. to a report of a woman being held by a group of people believed to be in possession of weapons, according to a news release.

The police emergency response team, along with a canine unit, were called to the scene. Shortly before 8 a.m., three men and two women were led out of the building and taken to police headquarters.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They believe the woman, who was located by police, and the people taken into custody were known to one another.