5 people safely escape SC house fire between Fort Mill and NC state line

Five people safely escaped a South Carolina house fire late Tuesday that severely damaged a home near Fort Mill, officials said.

The fire on Lange Court, near the North Carolina line, started around midnight Tuesday and continued into Wednesday morning, said Greg Suskin, spokesman for York County.

The five adults inside got out safely after the fire started in the garage, according to Suskin and officials from the York County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Flint Hill Fire Department responded to the fire. One firefighter was treated for heat concerns but was not hurt, according to Suskin and Jeff Nash, the Flint Hill incident commander for the fire.

Nash said the Fort Mill Fire Department and Pineville, N.C., Fire Department also responded. The three departments got the large fire under control, Nash said.

The house suffered heavy damage from the fire and water used to put out the fire, Suskin said. Neighboring houses had some heat damage to siding, Suskin said.

Fire marshal officials remained at the scene Wednesday.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, officials said.