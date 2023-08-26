5 people hospitalized after shooting in Pasadena

Pasadena police investigate a multiple shooting in Pasadena on Friday. (KTLA Sky 5)

Five people were injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pasadena on Friday night, according to reports.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard.

Four people were taken to a hospital by ambulance and one additional victim took themselves, the station reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

Pasadena police could not be reached for comment Friday night. In a social media post at 8:16 p.m., the Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Raymond and Marengo avenues between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street due to law enforcement activity.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.