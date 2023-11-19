5 people in hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole in Prince Albert

Police say once they arrived they observed a vehicle had collided with a power pole, and five people from the vehicle were taken to Victoria hospital for various injuries. (Carl Ballou/Shutterstock - image credit)

Five people in Prince Albert were injured when their vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday.

Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release that officers responded to the crash at 12:46 a.m. CST. on the 1000 block of 22nd Street E.

Police saw that a vehicle had collided with a power pole, and five people from the vehicle were taken to Victoria hospital for various injuries, the release said.

PAPS also say the driver of the vehicle who is 22 years old, "has since been transported to hospital in Regina with serious injuries."

The PAPS criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit are still investigating with the help of RCMP's forensic collision team, and say there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Traffic restrictions are in place and PAPS is asking people to avoid the area for now.

Anyone with surveillance video facing in the direction of 22nd Street East, from 6th Avenue East to 10th Avenue East is being asked by PAPS to contact them.