5 outdoor group fitness workouts — some of them free — to check out in Charlotte
Charlotte, we made it through COVID-19 lockdown. And now, spring is calling us outdoors.
If you’re tired of the Zoom workouts and feel ready to venture outdoors to some socially-distanced fitness classes, we’ve got some great choices for you. Some are even free.
Camp Gladiator
Multiple locations
SUMMER COUNTDOWN CHALLENGE: Camp Gladiator is offering a 4-week outdoor program with high-intensity, boot camp classes. It also offers free boot camp workouts regularly.
Khali Yoga Center
1210 E. 36th St.
YOGA ON THE PATIO: Khali Yoga has an outdoor patio, and weather-permitting, you can choose to practice in the fresh air.
Sweatnet
Various locations
SWEATNET: From dropsound HIIT Pilates to Yoga on a Yacht, Sweatnet has something for every outdoor fitness fan.
COST: $9.95/month or $28.95 for 3 months for a membership or various rates for drop-ins.
Whitewater Center
5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
WHITEWATER CENTER YOGA: From May-September, free daily yoga is offered at the South Ridge area of the U.S. National Whitewater Center. No pass required.
Not feeling a yoga flow? There are plenty of other fitness activities at the Whitewater Center — one of them has your name on it.
YMCA
Multiple locations
OUTDOOR FITNESS AT THE YMCA: Squat racks, dumbbells, rowers, benches, sandbags and other equipment are available outdoors, plus outdoor group exercise. At the Dowd, check out the rooftop track for a run with a view or group fitness classes (also held on the top floor of the Dowd Y’s parking deck).
FREE BOOT CAMPS: Through the rest of May, the Y is hosting free boot camps open to the public, so drag your roommate along.
Other options
You can also take a new virtual workout outdoors to your patio, yard or a park. Dozens of Charlotte gyms and studios are still offering classes virtually, with choices including yoga, pilates, strength training and more.
There are newer sections of Charlotte’s greenway trails to try that opened up during COVID-19.
Outside of town, we found a few hikes within easy driving distance of Charlotte to check out, along with quieter trails that don’t get as much traffic as the well-known spots in town.