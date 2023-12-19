5-Year-Old Twin Boy and Girl Found Dead Inside New York City Apartment by Mother

NYPD officials said they found the children “unconscious and unresponsive" on Monday

Kyle Mazza/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA/SplashNews The 5-year-olds were found dead inside an apartment in the Bronx

A 5-year-old twin boy and girl were found dead inside a New York City apartment by their mother on Monday.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, an NYPD spokesperson said police responded to a 911 call at 11:20 a.m. local time and found a 5-year-old male and a 5-year-old female “unconscious and unresponsive” inside an apartment at 240 East 175th Street in the Bronx.

“EMS responded and pronounced the aided children deceased at the scene,” the statement added.

The investigation into the children’s deaths is ongoing and their cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities told CBS New York that there were no visible signs of trauma to the children, no carbon monoxide detected upstairs and that the family does not have a history of domestic violence.



Kyle Mazza/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA/SplashNews Police said the investigation into the children's death remains ongoing

At this time, we don't know if there was any foul play," NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley said, per the outlet.

"Even myself going up there and the officers, when you go up and you see two 5-year-olds laying on the floor unresponsive and cold at this time of the year, you can imagine what the family's going through,” Gurley added. “You can imagine what the mother is going through, the father.”

According to ABC7, authorities learned that the children were sent home sick from school last week and were still home from school on Monday. Their mother was also at home with them at the time of the incident.

Kyle Mazza/SOPA Images/Shutterstock An NYPD van outside the apartment block on East 175th Street

She has since been hospitalized for emotional distress, according to the outlet.

"The father is currently at the 46th Precinct, cooperative," Gurley said, per the outlet. "The mother was removed to the hospital for treatment. She's not injured, but she's emotionally distraught."

"At this point, we are going to treat it as a crime scene because we don't know if it's foul play or not," he continued according to ABC7. "We don't want to tamper with the scene. The medical examiner will let us know based on their investigation and our crime scene unit whether there was foul play."



