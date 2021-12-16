5-year-old girl and her mom — who violated custody — haven’t been seen for a month, cops say
It’s been nearly a month since anyone has seen 5-year-old Leah-Ranee Lassiter and her mother Chantel Dortch.
On Wednesday, Miami Beach police — for the second time since their Nov. 18 disappearance — are asking for the community’s help in finding them.
Police said in a missing child flier that Dortch, 28, “refused to surrender the child to her biological father in contradiction to a court custody order.”
They were last seen in the area of 1420 Washington Ave. in a black Audi A4 with the tag number DAG5401.
Leah-Ranee is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Dortch is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
MISSING CHILD: Have you seen Leah? Anyone with information should contact MBPD at 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VeeJEZsS3s
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 15, 2021