5-Year-Old Ala. Boy Is Fatally Shot While Getting a Haircut

Brandon Jamal Nation III was killed at a house in Alabama on Sunday

A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed while getting a haircut on Sunday morning, and two suspects have reportedly been arrested in connection with the case with a third still at large.

Brandon Jamal Nation III, who was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, was with his mother getting his hair cut near the 500 block of Seventh Avenue North in Bessemer, Ala., on Sunday morning when shots were fired at the house, Bessemer police say, according to AL.com.



“We know someone not at the house shot towards the house,’’ Det. Justin Burmeister said on Monday.

According to police, Brandon was taken to the hospital but died hours later. An adult male, identified as the barber, was also shot but survived and is currently in critical condition.

“It’s terrible,’’ Burmeister said. “Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly challenging time.”

WBMA reports Kendrick O'Neal, 26, and Tatyonna Estacia Smith, have both been charged in connection with the boy's death, citing police.



Jefferson County Jail records confirm O'Neal and Smith are charged with attempted murder, capital murder of a person under the age of 14 and capital murder committed from outside a dwelling.



It's not immediately clear if either suspect has retained a lawyer or entered pleas to the charges.



WBMA reports Kedarrius Odell Mack, 25, is wanted on the same charges but has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bessemer police at 205-481-4366, 425-2411 or the tip line at 205-428-3541.



