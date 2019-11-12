Fantasy Hockey: 5 players who have been unlucky in 2019-20

If you have one of these players on your fantasy hockey team, you’re probably getting ready to cut bait.

These players have not been getting it done for you, and you’re either trying to find a trade partner or considering dropping them to the waiver wire.

I’m here to tell you, have a little more patience with these five players.

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets (73% Owned on Yahoo)

Over his last 50 shot attempts, Atkinson has scored exactly one (1) goal! Something tells me a volume shooter (sixth-most shots in the NHL since the start of the 2018-19 season) who owns a career shooting percentage of 11.4% is going to make up for this recent dry spell in a big way. Hold onto Atkinson if you have him, and try to buy low if you don’t.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (64% Owned on Yahoo)

Much like the Golden Knights as a whole, Theodore has not been producing. The blueliner has taken 37 shots since he recorded his last goal. He’s not a prolific goal-scorer by any means, but the numbers suggest he’s due. The club now heads back home for five of their next six matches after a three-game road trip — that should help out with his and the team’s struggles.

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils (98% Owned on Yahoo)

Taylor Hall is a good buy-low option in fantasy hockey.

If you happen to play in the 2 percent of leagues where Hall is available, do yourself a favour and add him.

However, if you play in a league like the majority of people where the soon-to-be 28-year-old is not available on the wire, see if you can swing a deal. Hall has failed to score a goal in each of his last five games, but it’s certainly not for a lack of trying. Over the last three games alone, he’s had a six-shot and an eight-shot effort. The points have been there as he’s tallied 10 over the past nine games, but only one of those has been a goal. His current shooting percentage of 3.4% will not last long. Hold steady or try to snag him off of someone who’s ready to move on.

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (99% Owned on Yahoo)

Winners of four of their last five, the Stars have turned a corner after their dreadful start. Seguin, though, still doesn’t seem to be back to normal.

This quiet start to the year is exactly what the star centre endured last season. Through the first three months of the 2018-19 season, Seguin had just 11 goals. He really heated up in January and February, however, combining for 16 goals across the two months.

I expect the star forward to have much better stretches than the one he’s had to begin 2019-20.

Tanner Pearson, Vancouver Canucks (4% Owned on Yahoo)

If you play in deeper leagues (12-14 teams or more) and have a roster spot available, adding Pearson to your roster may not be such a bad idea.

Pearson has been the poster child for unluckiness in fantasy hockey. The guy has just two goals on 54 shots this year and hasn’t potted one in a month despite ranking 33rd in the league in shots.

The usage has been pretty solid, too, as he’s averaged more than 15 minutes of time-on-ice in five of his last seven contests. In larger leagues, I like to take a shot on guys who have been wildly unlucky like Pearson has been.

