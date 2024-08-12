5 NFL trade destinations for Haason Reddick (if the Jets actually move him)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992441 ORIG FILE ID: 1829386573

A major NFL pass-rusher could be on yet another new team this summer if his reported trade request works out.

Despite being traded there from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, New York Jets outside linebacker Haason Reddick has reportedly asked to be sent to another team after hitting contract disputes with the Jets.

New York general manager Joe Douglas immediately shared a statement after Reddick's reported request, stating that the Jets had no intention of making a trade happen after just adding him in the spring.

However, this is the NFL we're talking about, and all it takes is a phone call and the right offer to make a deal like this happen.

Jets GM Joe Douglas on Haason Reddick’s trade request: pic.twitter.com/N5SekYjzEB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2024

Reddick posted 11 sacks for the Eagles last season and has been one of the more productive players at his position in the past few years.

Unless he and the Jets come to an agreement, you can't rule a trade out of the equation. There are plenty of teams who could hypothetically use a player of Reddick's talents, so let's go through five of them now.

Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Raheem Morris address the media after being introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons

No team in the NFL needs Reddick like the Falcons. Seriously. If the Falcons could find a way to add a talent like Reddick to their pass-rushing group, that'd be a huge, huge boost to a pretty middling unit on paper. Reddick would arguably be Atlanta's most proven pass-rusher since defensive end John Abraham, who last played for the Falcons in 2012. With Kirk Cousins playing with a short contention window before the eventual handoff to Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons need a pass-rusher like Reddick to maximize that potential. Plus, the Falcons just lost rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice for the season with an ACL injury, so the position looks worse than it did a week ago. Atlanta should at least give New York a call.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reacts after a touchdown by the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 26, 2023. Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals

Could Reddick go back to the team that drafted him? It'd make a good bit of sense if he did. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon coached Reddick in 2022 during the former's stint with the Eagles as their defensive coordinator, and Arizona could use a top-flight pass-rusher on its ascending defense. With quarterback Kyler Murray healthy and ready to go for the fall, the Cardinals could be a sleeper contender in the NFC. Adding a player of Reddick's caliber could give this team a real boost and give Cardinals fans a feel-good story of a former draft pick coming back home and living up to his potential.

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens

It'd be so Ravens for Baltimore to swoop in and add a player like Reddick in August for its Super Bowl push this fall. The Ravens defense will be good without Reddick, so just imagine it with him. If Baltimore felt comfortable with meeting Reddick's contract demands, he'd give them the A-list outside linebacker the roster doesn't necessarily have right now. Seeing Reddick terrorize quarterbacks in a Ravens uniform doesn't feel fair, but since when has Baltimore ever worried about parity when assembling a roster?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have one of the best rosters in football and a lot of money tied up in their stars. However, they also have more than $50 million in cap space right now and a lighter edge rotation than you'd expect. Reddick coming off the bench in San Francisco (or, gulp, starting opposite Nick Bosa) makes the 49ers even more treacherous on paper. While the Brandon Aiyuk contract dispute might prevent the team from handing out any massive contracts right now, adding Reddick, in theory, is the kind of aggressive move that would only bolster this team's Super Bowl aspirations.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992475 ORIG FILE ID: 1866697032

Philadelphia Eagles

Could Eagles general manager Howie Roseman pull off the funniest move of the 2024 NFL offseason and get Reddick back in Philly for a lesser draft pick than what he got from New York in the first place? All while signing 2023 Jets pass-rush breakout Bryce Huff as a free agent? Stranger things have happened, and the Eagles, technically, would give Reddick a home he knows well and a team that has the cash to get a new deal done. The rich would get richer, and Reddick would just go back to how things were before New York.

More NFL!

How to buy Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 1 tickets

Tyreek Hill foolishly claimed he would beat Noah Lyles in a race after hearing the gold medalist's Super Bowl remarks

Bettors are splurging on the Chiefs' division odds, but don't think about fading the public on this one

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 NFL trade destinations for Haason Reddick (if the Jets actually move him)