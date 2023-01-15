5 NFL teams need a head coach, Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview

Frank Schwab
·1 min read

Apparently the Indianapolis Colts figure that if you have Jeff Saturday in your pocket, you don't need to talk to Sean Payton.

The Carolina Panthers formally requested an interview with Sean Payton according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, making them the fourth team to ask the New Orleans Saints for permission. The Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans already had put in the request. The Colts, who have interviewed other candidates but still haven't publicly ruled out making Saturday their permanent head coach, are the only team with an opening that hasn't requested an interview with Payton.

It's no surprise that Payton is a popular candidate. He will be as long as he doesn't have a job. Teams are lining up to interview him despite knowing that they'll need to give the Saints some trade compensation because Payton is still under contract with New Orleans.

There aren't many candidates that have a Super Bowl ring and have a .631 winning percentage like Payton does. Payton stepped away from the Saints after last season, but everyone knew that was temporary.

The Panthers are an interesting opening. They don't have an answer at quarterback but have some other interesting pieces, and it wouldn't be too hard to rise quickly in a bad NFC South. Panthers owner David Tepper is also willing to spend big. It might cost the Panthers a little extra in a trade since New Orleans is a division rival, but Carolina presumably understands what it will cost.

Payton will land somewhere if he wants. It just won't be in Indianapolis, apparently.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has four interview requests. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has four interview requests. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Latest Stories

  • Lazio and Atalanta win to close in on top 4 in Serie A

    MILAN (AP) — Lazio and Atalanta boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with comfortable wins over teams struggling at the other end of the Serie A table on Sunday. Lazio eased to a 2-0 win over Sassuolo for its first victory of the new year, and Atalanta destroyed Salernitana 8-2. Both teams moved to within three points of Inter Milan and Juventus and the final Champions League qualifying spots. Roma can join them with a win over Fiorentina later Sunday. Lazio had started the

  • Mudryk signs for Chelsea in $108M deal on 8 1/2-year deal

    LONDON — Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Chelsea under the club's new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in a deal worth 100 million euros ($108 million) and on a remarkable 8 1/2-year deal. The 22-year-old Mudryk, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, was pictured holding up a Ukraine flag inside Chelsea's stadium before the Premier League game against Crystal Palace and posing for photos. About 20 minutes into the match,

  • Canadian Nathan Rourke announces he'll be signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke will soon become a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native tweeted Sunday he'll be signing soon with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams he worked out for after finishing the '22 season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we di

  • Josh Allen shoving match with Christian Wilkins leads to Bills-Dolphins fight

    Josh Allen didn't appreciate being blocked after throwing an interception.

  • House Republican: If George Santos broke campaign finance laws, 'he will be removed from Congress'

    "I haven't even introduced myself to him because it's pretty despicable the lies that he told," Rep. James Comer said on CNN of embattled Rep. George Santos.

  • Canadian Nathan Rourke says he's agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke is about to become a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native tweeted Sunday that he plans to sign with the Jaguars, which were one of 12 teams Rourke worked out for after finishing the '22 season with the B.C. Lions. Contract and financial details weren't immediately available but the NFL's minimum salary for 2023 is US$750,000. It's also unknown how much of Rourke's contract will be guaranteed. The six-foot-two, 209-pound Rourke still had a year left on his CFL deal b

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl is heating up, and so are the Edmonton Oilers. He scored two goals Saturday night to help the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3, giving Draisaitl four goals in three games — all Edmonton wins. “I think we're finding our game a little bit, finding our identity as a team," said Draisaitl, who produced his 50th career two-goal game. "It was a good effort again. We've been playing some good hockey.” Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored f

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s