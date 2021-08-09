5 natural remedies that could help keep cancer at bay

Natural remedies may appear ridiculous and "hocus pocus" to some, but many people swear by them. While we are all aware that natural treatments are unlikely to be the first thing to come to mind when we hear the term, we may fall in love with them if we keep an open mind.

Specific cancer therapy methods may assist in reducing the disease's harmful consequences. Here are a few of the numerous natural remedies worth considering if you have cancer and want to give them a try, but please check with your doctor first.

Green Tea

Most individuals who have had little success with traditional cancer therapies turn to alternative medicines for their first line of defence. Green tea is one of the most popular natural medicines. Green tea is effective as a natural treatment because it contains potent antioxidants targeting and killing cancer cells inside the body.

Green tea contains flavonoids, which are known to have anti-cancer properties. They aid in cancer cell removal from the epidermis, heart, lungs, colon, oesophagus, and gallbladder. Additionally, it aids in stimulating the immune system, which is critical in the prevention of cancer. Certain antioxidants may penetrate malignant tissue and destroy it.

Echinacea

Indian ginseng, Chinese gin, Indian panacea, and Indian motherwort are all synonyms for Echinacea. It is believed to be a cancer treatment because it targets explicitly malignant blood cells. This is a supplemental and alternative concept that may be associated with green tea and other natural therapies. When combined, the same improves overall health and aids in warding off or preventing recurrence of the illness.

Turmeric

Turmeric is the third natural remedy that is effective in treating illness and enhancing overall health. Turmeric's curcumin has been shown to have medicinal properties, including the ability to kill cancer cells. Numerous laboratory studies indicate that it may aid in the prevention of lung, heart, prostate, and colorectal cancer. Others assert that curcumin can enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy.

Curcumin is a naturally occurring compound in the cannabis plant that may aid in the fight against pancreatic cancer cells. Curcumin is toxic to cancer cells but not to healthy cells. This is because chemotherapy drugs can destroy both healthy and malignant cells, which is necessary for the treatment process.

Ginger and Garlic

Ginger and garlic are two other good sources of cancer-fighting compounds. Ginger is believed to be thousand times more effective at treating cancer than chemotherapy. 6-gingerol and 6-shogaol are active ingredients with anti-cancer properties that aid in the destruction of cancer cells in the digestive tract. Because it is non-toxic, it is one of the most successful conventional medicines.

Garlic is another powerful spice used in cancer treatment. It can stop the formation of cancer-causing materials, speed up DNA synthesis, and slow the growth of malignant cells.

Acupuncture

In Acupressure, a traditional Chinese medicinal remedy, a tiny needle is inserted into the epidermis to improve qi (energy). It implies that a bit of pressure may help relieve various cancer and harmful effects. Acupuncture is commonly used to relieve pain and may also help with cancer treatment side effects such as:

Vomiting

Dizziness

Dryness of the mouth

Panic attacks

Heat flashes

Stress

Several scientific studies confirm that acupuncture may be beneficial in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced vomiting. This natural remedial measure may be successfully integrated into approaches to cancer chemotherapy-induced physical discomfort and treat nausea owing to chemotherapy medications.