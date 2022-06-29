The 5 Most Wanted Spiritual Products, According To R29 Readers

Welcome to Spirit Guide! Your guide to all your spiritual, tarot, astrology, and occult-related shopping needs — from launch announcements and exclusive interviews to first-person reviews and gift guides. If you’re a fan of any of these and Refinery29, you’ve probably seen some of these stories already and maybe even bought a few of our recs. So to welcome in the spirits and cleanse our virtual spaces, we’ve compiled the most popular spiritual products that our readers (that’s you!) can’t get enough of. From the now R29-classic Modern Witch Tarot Deck to Birthdate’s enchantingly unique Tarot Trio candle set, these are the top five items that our anonymous shopping data reports are the most wanted of them all. If you don’t already have these spiritual essentials in your collection, now’s the time — keep scrolling to see why they’re considered the best of the best.

All the traditional tarot imagery with a modern twist, The Modern Witch Deck is by far the most popular spiritual item among R29 readers. Why is that the case? Simple. The cards’ visuals are easy to understand, even for extreme beginners, and they showcase modern-day diversity as well. It replaces “those all-white and mostly male cards of tarot decks past with the inner spirits of female bodies, queer folk, and POC.” And while there are other diverse, modern decks out there, The Modern Witch remains a classic, even among professional tarot readers.

Professional astrologer and long-time R29 horoscope writer and collaborator Lisa Stardust launched The Astrology Deck earlier this year to make reading your own birth chart a total breeze. “No one has ever made a game that allows you to comprehend the birth chart sign by sign, house by house, and planet by planet. That is, until now,” Stardust told Refinery29. And the people took notice, our readers flocked to Amazon to buy this astro must-have, whether you’re merely curious about the zodiac or you’re a total expert.

Last autumn, Birthdate — the brand famous for its comprehensive and luxe birth-chart book — launched its first non-astro-related product, The Tarot Trio. This set of three candles is the most unique tarot reading you’ll get. Each of the candles represents your future, present, and past, and it has a gold-plated charm with a randomised Major Arcana card in the wax. Melt all three to see what the cards have in store for you. It’s a beautiful and luxury gift for anyone in your life (yourself included) — no wonder it was included in our spiritual gift guide during the holidays.

If you’ve been to any bookstore in the last few years, there’s a 90% chance you’ve seen this book. But it’s not just an aesthetically pleasing book with a pastel cover, The Astrology of You and Me by Gary Goldschneider examines how to better our relationships with astrology. It looks at each person’s zodiac sign and gives advice on how to coexist in harmony, from love to friendship. There’s no reason to wait for gift-giving season to add this book to your collection.

It’s not a spiritual shopping story without at least one beautiful tarot deck from Etsy. R29 readers’ most-loved one from our spiritual gifts story is the Stardust Tarot by Annalise Dragonetti, founder of TerraSoleilCo — a brand that sells mesmerisingly beautiful decks and crystals that I’m simply obsessed with. There’s no other word to describe these cards other than “magical.” Perfect for beginners or professionals, you know you won’t regret adding this deck to your ever-growing collection.

