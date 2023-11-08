Here are the 5 ‘most loved’ Airbnb vacation rentals in NC, rated by guests

There are dozens of great Airbnb vacation rentals across North Carolina, from cozy mountain cabins to luxurious lakefront homes.

Now there’s a way to quickly check out the “most loved” rentals in the state.

Airbnb is rolling out a new feature called Guest Favorites, which is a collection of the 2 million most loved homes around the world based on the ratings, reviews and reliability from over half a billion trips.

“In North Carolina, there have been nearly 4 million reviews left by guests since Airbnb began,” a spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer. “But many guests don’t know exactly how to spot the homes guests love the most. That’s why we’ve introduced Guest Favorites which have excellent reviews and are rated above 4.9 stars on average.”

According to Airbnb, 45% of listings in North Carolina are featured as Guest Favorites. Here’s a look at which ones are in the the top five most-loved across the state:

Location: Edenton, North Carolina

Airbnb rating: 5.0

Cost: $122/night (2 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bed, 1 bath)

“Sellers Guest House is a story and half, situated on the property of the West Customs House built in 1772,” the Airbnb listing says. “The West Custom House Property is nestled on Blount Street in Edenton’s Historic District just a block and a half from downtown, making an easy access to restaurants, shops, historic sites, and the waterfront.”

The West Customs Guest House Airbnb located in Edenton, North Carolina.

Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Airbnb rating: 5.0

Cost: $103/night (2 guests, Studio, 1 bed, 1 bath)

“Come relax and enjoy the views from the private screened in porch, private guest garden with sun deck, or from inside the apt. The choice is yours,” the Airbnb listing says. “Guests will have the studio apt, the screened porch and the guest garden with deck. All of these areas have a year round mountain view.”

The Owl’s Nest Studio Apt. Airbnb located in Asheville, North Carolina.

Location: Mars Hill, North Carolina

Airbnb rating: 5.0

Cost: $142/night (2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath)

“The skinny on the Lemon Drop… 20 miles N of Asheville, fenced in puppy yard, located in ‘Mayberry,’ walkable to Main Street, 1/2 mile from I-26 exit, 560 sq ft house, walkable grocery store, amenities, no pet fee.”

The Lemon Drop Airbnb located in Mars Hill, North Carolina.

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Airbnb rating: 5.0

Cost: $91/night (2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath)

“A convenient drive to just about anywhere in Wilmington. Recently renovated space offers a very chic and modern kitchenette, new shower, cozy bedroom space & more,” the Airbnb listing says. “This listing is COMPLETELY closed off but still attached to our home.”

The Swan private guest suite Airbnb located in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Location: Black Mountain, North Carolina

Airbnb rating: 5.0

Cost: $111/night (6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1.5 baths)

“Enjoy the open floor plan kitchen that flows seamlessly into indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces…or move towards the outdoor spa amenity deck…or slide into one of the luxurious polyfoam Casper mattress beds under Egyptian cotton linens and duvets…or just walk out your door a block in any direction, and discover why the town of Black Mountain has become a mecca for corporate, family, and big event groups who want to experience the best of a flourishing small town Southeastern Mountain culture,” the Airbnb listing says.

The Intown Cottage & Spa Airbnb is located in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

You can find more of the top Airbnb rentals in the Guest Favorites collection online here.