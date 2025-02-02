The 5 most intriguing Super Bowl 2025 props from the SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas release
SuperBook released its annual Super Bowl props sheet on Thursday, and as is typically the case, it features some of your standard props for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as well as some not-so-typical action.
Among the fun props at SuperBook includes those fun cross-sport markets that allow bettors to weigh the chances of something happening in the Super Bowl versus something from a completely different event taking place next Sunday.
Here's a look at the five most intriguing props from the 2025 offering.
Who will have more? Cade Cunningham points (-0.5) vs. Patrick Mahomes completions
Pick: Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes' completions prop for the game is 24.5, so that's the target for Cunningham, who averages 25 points. With the Detroit Pistons playing the Charlotte Hornets, who rank 14th in defense, there's no guarantee he gets it done. I'll roll with Mahomes, who likely uses the short passing game to supplement Kansas City's lack of a strong rushing attack.
Who will have more? Hideki Matsuyama 4th round score vs. A.J. Brown receiving yards (-0.5)
Pick: A.J. Brown
Matsuyama will be playing in the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 22nd last year with an average score of 68.75 and a final-round score of 70. His average score in 2025 is about 68. With Brown's receiving yards prop at 73.5, he's expected to go over that number.
Who will have more? Houston Rockets 1st half points vs. Travis Kelce receiving yards (-2.5)
Pick: Travis Kelce
Kelce is laying 2.5 yards on this prop, with his receiving yards line sitting at 63.5. The Rockets have the NBA's 12th-rated first-half offense with an average of 56.4 points. Especially with them playing a Toronto Raptors team that ranks No. 1 in first-half defense over their last five games, I'll take Kelce.
Who will have more? Tyrese Maxey points (-4.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles points
Pick: Tyrese Maxey
An all new type of Philly special, this one pits the Eagles against Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who averages 27.5 points on the season and had that number up to 30 in January. He's also averaging 31 points in two games against the Milwaukee Bucks -- Philly's opponent next Sunday. Considering the expected defensive battle in the Super Bowl, with odds putting the Eagles at somewhere around 24 points, I'll take Maxey.
Who will have more? Golden Knights & Bruins goals vs. Chiefs & Eagles 1st quarter points (-1.5)
Pick: Chiefs & Eagles
The Golden Knights and Bruins combine to score (and allow) six goals per game on the season, so the question here is whether the Chiefs and Eagles combine for at least eight points in the first quarter. I'm going to say yes, with each team having done so in every game this postseason.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: The 5 most intriguing Super Bowl 2025 props from the SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas release