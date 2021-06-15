5 Moose Jaw citizens charged in connection with alleged firearms trafficking

The Moose Jaw Police Service, RCMP, and the Provincial Integrated Crime Reduction Team conducted a joint investigation regarding firearms trafficking. (Moose Jaw Police Service - image credit)

The Moose Jaw Police Service made a series of arrests in connection with alleged firearms and drug trafficking.

The joint investigation with the RCMP and the Provincial Integrated Crime Reduction Team also resulted in an arrest warrant of another suspect.

According to police, officers seized two handguns, a shotgun, and drugs — 20 grams of cocaine, 84 grams of both meth and fentanyl. Police said they also seized $10,000 in cash.

As the result of a search warrant conducted by the RCMP Emergency Response team, four suspects from Moose Jaw were arrested.

One of them faces a single charge of trafficking firearms, while a second man has been charged with trafficking firearms and possession of cocaine.

The third person arrested has been charged with improper storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine.

The fourth Moose Jaw resident faces multiple charges including firearm offences and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police issued a warrant of arrest for a fifth suspect for six charges also related to firearm offences and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police later released the four suspects in custody with a future court date.