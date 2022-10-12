The very fancy Amazon Fire Omni Series smart TVs are as low as $329 for today only!

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Have you been looking for an excuse to put a TV in your bedroom or finally hop on the smart TV train? You need the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series in your life.

For a limited time only, all five models of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series are on sale, and the price cuts are steep. The smallest Fire TV Omni Series is only $329 right now, while the largest model with Dolby Vision is on sale for $839. In the world of smart TV pricing, these markdowns are everything.

Unlike other smart TVs, the Omni Series offers hands-free Alexa operation and supports Zoom calls. Catching up on Love Is Blind in the middle of the workday? Just say, "Alexa, pause the episode" before hopping on your afternoon strategy meeting. Your boss will never know — and they would probably do the same.

Amazon's Fire TV interface is one of the better TV streamers out there (no shade to Roku), and with the added features of the Omni series, there's no reason you shouldn't take advantage of this deal. Grab one on sale now and unlock tons of TV shows, movies and more.

Even the smallest model of the Amazon Fire TV Omni series delivers a "cinematic home theater experience" with access to Alexa and true-to-life picture quality.

The 50-inch model is the perfect size for anyone living in an apartment but still craving the "home theater" feel.

Take advantage of the sharper contrast, brilliant color palette and stunning brightness of Dolby Vision with the larger models of the smart TV.

Now this? This is the ultimate TV. At 75 inches, you'll never need to buy a movie ticket again.

