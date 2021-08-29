5 mistakes that make your home more vulnerable to burglaries

Photo credit: Alena Kravchenko - Getty Images

Many of us ensure we do key safety checks before leaving the house – shutting all the windows, locking the door, setting an alarm – and often that's enough. However, there are simple mistakes we make every day which can actually expose our homes, making them more vulnerable to burglaries.



Getting clued-up on the little tweaks you can make to your home can help keep your beloved space, the one we've all worked so hard to get right, safe. Which is why we've enlisted the help of the home security experts from Boundary to highlight some of the more obscure mistakes we’re making that could be putting our homes at risk.

1. An unreliable burglar alarm

You may already have a typical home alarm system installed in your home, and although this can deter some potential thieves, they’ll be able to spot the ones that aren't as reliable.

If you're looking to invest in a home security system, ensure that it provides all-round protection. Look out for systems that have motion sensors, can be controlled with ease through an app (great for if you're away on holiday), and even those which include automatic police response, which makes it more likely that your intruder will be caught.

2. Having a 'to let' sign up

If you have a 'to let' sign up that shows the number of bedrooms in the property, a burglar who is watching your home can keep an eye out for when that same number of people leave and work out when the house is empty.

If you've only just moved into your property and you spot a 'to let' sign outside your house, ask your landlord or estate agent to take it down to be on the safe side; after all, they'll want to avoid a burglary just as much as you do.

3. Leaving notes for the postman

It's easily done – you make an order online without thinking twice about whether you're going to be in or not. You stick a note on the door to the postman, telling them you're not in and giving instructions as to where they should leave your parcel. But what about anyone else snooping around? They'll soon clock that nobody is in the house and, before you know it, you've been broken into. Be sure to plan ahead where possible and time your deliveries for when you're in the property, just to be on the safe side.

4. Not having a working deadlock

If you're not sure what the deadlock is and where it's located, it's typically the rectangular shaped lock found underneath the handle. It's really important to check this is working properly, because if it doesn't actually go all the way into the door frame, burglars are able to get into a property without leaving a trace. They can simply use a debit card to slide it through and open the door – so even if you think you may have locked up, it still might not be burglar proof.

5. Being on social media

This one may seem more obvious to those who have grown up with social media and know the risks involved when posting anything online, but it is important. Make sure your profile is private if possible, but if you're adamant on keeping it public, there are a few things you need to make sure you're not doing. Avoid posting any group holiday photos, at least until you're back home from the trip. It's also worth double checking what you've already shared online when it comes to your address, and deleting anything that may point the burglar to the right place.

