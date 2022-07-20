This 5-Minute Workout Is Perfect If You Can't Be Arsed To Exercise

Rachel Moss
·4 min read
We all know exercise is good for us, but sometimes we really, really can’t be bothered to hit the gym, book a class, or squeeze in a 30-minute run or swim.

But instead of skipping your workout completely next time you’re hit with a wave of malaise, why not commit to doing just five minutes of beneficial movement instead?

Below, Jesica Santana, an instructor and personal trainer at Rumble, has shared a fast, five-minute workout that’s designed to exercise your whole body in minutes.

Each move finishes with an isometric hold, where you’ll hold the body in one position (if you’ve ever done a plank, you’ll know what we mean). Isometric exercising can improve strength, promote muscle gain, increase flexibility, prevent injury and reverse issues causes by poor posture, according to Santana.

So, what are you waiting for? Give this sequence a go and you’ll have that smug, post-workout feeling before you know it.

For each move: 20 seconds of exercise, 30 seconds holding, and 10 seconds rest.

1. Squat

  • Stand with feet a little wider than hip width, toes facing slightly outwards.

  • Keeping your upper body upright, drive your hips back as if sitting on a chair by bending at the knees.

  • Sit into a squat position while still keeping your heels and toes on the ground, chest up and shoulders back.

  • Try to reach parallel, meaning knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

  • Press through the whole foot as you stand back up, make sure to keep your upper body tall to return to a standing position, keep your knees soft at the top.

2. Glute Bridge

  • Lie face up on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

  • Keep your arms at your side with your palms down, if holding a barbell grab the barbell with a grip slighter wider than shoulder width.

  • Lift your hips off the ground by squeezing your glutes and driving up towards the ceiling until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line.

  • Contract glutes and keep your abs engaged so you don’t overextend your back at the top.

  • Hold the bridged position for a couple of seconds before easing back down while holding the contraction of the glutes as you come down, repeat.

3. Push Up

  • Assume a push up position with the body in a straight line from head to toes, feet hip to shoulder width and hands 1.5x shoulder width. Engage your core and glutes

  • Lower your chest towards the floor through until the chest is a few inches off the floor or shoulders have reached elbow depth

  • Push yourself back up by thinking about bringing both elbows towards each other, go slowly into the rep too ensure the chest muscles is firing, go all the way up but keep your elbows soft at the top

  • Maintain posture throughout, that means a straight line from head to toe. Avoid shoulders from elevating or rounding. Do not let the back arch or the hips sag or pike.

4. Tricep Dip

  • Sit on the edge of the bench or chair and grip the edge fingers facing forward and arms positioned shoulder-width apart, legs straight, or bent for beginners, and your feet hip-width apart with heels touching the ground. Keep your upper body tall.

  • Lift your body by pressing down on to the bench and slide forward enough that your back doesn’t touch the bench or chair on your way down.

  • Slowly lower yourself until your elbows are bent at a 45- to a 90-degree angle. ensure you control the exercise on the way down, keeping your upper body upright

  • With the elbows at 90 degrees, pause and then slowly drive your elbows forward and keep going up as high as you can but make sure not to lock your elbows at the top, before reaching maximum extension lower yourself down again.

V Sit Up

  • Lie on your back with your legs straight and arms extended over your head.

  • Keeping your back neutral and your core engaged, press your belly button towards your spine and at the same time lift your legs and arms off the floor until your body forms a V shape.

  • Pause, holding the core contraction at the top, then slowly lower your arms and legs back to the starting position while trying to keep the abs contracted.

  • At the bottom, before losing the core contraction, repeat again by initiating the movement by pressing your belly button towards your spine.

Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.

