Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 22-28

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Head to the airport for the Runway 5K. After a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this annual race will return with a new route on the runway and taxiways. Participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal, and race proceeds will benefit an Airport Opportunity Scholarship for Central Piedmont Community College to promote careers in aviation. Only participants will be allowed in the race area (no spectators), and masks must be worn on the shuttle bus. 7:30 a.m. $40. Registration closes Oct. 22. Parking is at Overflow Lot 1, 15735 Old Dowd Road. https://bit.ly/3jgI0ki

If you have tickets, attend the sold-out inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Planned by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise, the event will feature more than 75 chefs, artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers. Oct. 22-24. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3bgiHv1

Greg and Subrina Collier are hosting a Black Food & Wine three-day festival at Camp North End in Charlotte.

Listen to your favorite tunes from The Nightmare Before Christmas performed live by the Charlotte Symphony. From Oct. 22-23, the Symphony will play a musical score live with the film, which will be shown on a larger-than-life screen above the orchestra. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. 7:30 p.m. $10+. 130 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3DLr25t

Saturday

Celebrate the 85th anniversary of The Mint Museum during a weekend full of events. While the festivities begin at the Randolph location on Oct. 22, the party continues uptown on Oct. 23, where guests can enjoy live music by Groove Masters and Orquestra Mayor and a live painting by Arthur Rodgers, as well as cupcakes, raffle prizes, giveaways and docent tours of the “John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist exhibition.” Admission is free at both locations throughout the weekend: 500 S Tryon St. for uptown, and 2730 Randolph Road for Randolph. Noon-4 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3mYE8Wr

Story continues

Enjoy free admission and live music to celebrate the 85th anniversary of The Mint Museum.

Experience Moonlight on Main. For three weekends, downtown Belmont will serve as the backdrop for a series of lunar-inspired events. Art exhibitions, theater performances, concerts and educational experiences will take place under the light of the moon. Be sure to check out the Museum of the Moon installation, a mix of moonlight, lunar imagery and composition by Luke Jerram, BAFTA, Ivor Novello and award-winning composer Dan Jones. Events kick off on Oct. 22 and run on weekends through Nov. 7. Free. Downtown Belmont. https://bit.ly/3lQTP2o

Head to downtown Belmont for the Moonlight on Main festival.

Sunday

Celebrate Halloween early at Vaulted Oak Brewing. During the brewery’s party, there will be a pumpkin-carving contest, puppy costume contest and live music from Crystal Fountains. Visitors can enjoy a selection of fall brews as well as bites from TIN Kitchen throughout the event. Noon-6 p.m. Free. 3726 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3FQh2Kb

Enter a pumpkin-carving or puppy costume contest at Vaulted Oak Brewing’s Halloween party.

Get active during Biketoberfest. This scavenger-hunt-style event will take cyclists on an extended route to showcase Charlotte’s new bike infrastructure. This year, the Biketoberfest route extends beyond Center City and South End, so you can visit neighborhoods that may be new to you, such as NoDa, Optimist Park, Midtown and Villa Heights. After a day of cycling, head to Triple C Brewing for the after party. 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $35, free for children under 18 if accompanied by a registered adult. Check in at Triple C Brewing, 2832 Griffith St. https://bit.ly/3AXAOj8

Gear up for this year’s Biketoberfest, featuring new neighborhoods.

Monday

Ditch your Sunday Scaries for the more fun Monday Scaries, featuring a DIY horror movie marathon. Dubbed “Scary Movie Month” by Charlottean and CharlotteFive reporter Erin Breeden, October is the ideal time to curl up with a frightening flick. Check out her list of must-see movies and use it to create your own #31DaysofHorror list. https://bit.ly/3pgcCGI

“There’s Someone Inside Your House” is streaming on Netflix.

Start the week with a pumpkin spice latte. ‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, and Charlotte’s local coffee shops are serving up this seasonal treat. It’s easy to run through a chain drive-thru, but it’s better to support local shops. Check out CharlotteFive’s list to find the spot nearest you. https://bit.ly/2Z332Mh

Spice up Monday with a PSL from a local coffee shop

Tuesday

Skip the weekend pumpkin-picking crowds and head out for fall decor during the week. While many local farms offer pumpkin picking on Saturdays and Sundays, some also offer midweek options for those who may wish to visit on a day with lighter foot traffic. Check out The Hunter Farm from Tuesday-Sunday or Bush-N-Vine Farm from Monday-Saturday. And if you can only visit on weekends, check out the full CharlotteFive list for area farms and patches. https://bit.ly/3AVvFbc

Get your pumpkins before the end of pumpkin-picking season.

Spice up your Taco Tuesday. Flavor Seed, a local spice company, was recently chosen as a runner up of the 2021 product competition for the N.C. Specialty Foods Association. The spice collections are available for purchase online, and include seasonings for beef, poultry, vegetables, seafood, lamb and wild game. You can also search by diet. https://bit.ly/3BTGtb7

Wednesday

Solve a crime during an ‘80s Murder Mystery Party. The first event of its kind at Bulla Gastrobar, this interactive experience will include fresh tapas and a prix fixe dinner including Paella Mixta, Copa Bulla and Pan con Tomate. 7-10 p.m. $85 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charge. 4310 Sharon Road. https://bit.ly/3FVyD3d

Eat paella and solve crimes during Bulla Gastrobar’s ‘80s Murder Mystery Party.

Get your tickets for The Rocky Horror Show presented by the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte. Part of the Rock the Barn Summer series, this show will run through Oct. 31 at The Barn at MoRa. There’s a two-ticket minimum for the show, so grab a friend or make it a date night. 7:30 p.m. $37 (including service charge). 8300 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3DTHWPr

Thursday

Order something sweet at the new OMG Donuts & Coffee location. Here, you’ll find California-style yeast doughnuts and apple fritters, staples from the original location in Concord. The new location is in MoRA at Meridian Place and features beverages from Pure Intentions Coffee and Cafe du Monde. 6209 Old Post Road, Suite 108. https://bit.ly/3pckjNR

Get an extra large doughnut from the new OMG Donuts & Coffee location in MoRA.

Check out the new Shepard Fairey murals in Rock Hill and at Queens University. Fairey, a well-known street artist, visited Charlotte last weekend to start working on two new murals for the Charlotte area. Fairey is best known for his “Hope” portrait of Barack Obama, as well as his “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker. Some of his original art will also be for sale at the mural site in Old Town Rock Hill through Oct. 31. 153 E. White St., Rock Hill. https://bit.ly/3C10Aoc

View two new murals from street artist Shepard Fairey.

Mark your calendar

Get your coffee and snap a pic for Cuplux’s first-ever drive-thru costume contest. Put on your costume or dress up your pet, then head to the Cuplux drive-thru for your favorite coffee order. With your cup in-hand, take a photo with you or your pet and your beverage and post it to Instagram with @cuplux tagged for a chance to win gift cards and free smoothie coupons. Limit one entry per day. Please be respectful of others in line; do not exit your vehicle or hold up the line to take the photo. 3115 Freedom Drive. https://bit.ly/3ATw1zq

Try out the new lunch service at La Belle Helene. Beginning Nov. 1, the uptown restaurant will offer lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.- p.m. Created by chef/partner Jamie Lynch and Regional Culinary Director Sherief Shawky, the menu includes mixed salads, chilled seafood, soups, sandwiches, and some favorites from the dinner menu. 300 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3msvLBU

Hear insights from political leader and New York Times bestseller Stacey Abrams at Ovens Auditorium. During the conversation — designed around national events and questions from the community — Abrams will share insights on leadership, politics, entrepreneurship and social justice. Tickets are available via Blumenthal Performing Arts. Nov. 17. 7:30 p.m. $32.50+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3hBIEca

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.