Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 4-10

Ebony L. Morman
·4 min read

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Order Crab Rangoon Fries ($18) or Lobster Mac & Cheese Fries ($22) from What the Fries. The restaurant was recently featured on the cooking channel’s ”Food Paradise.” So, you may want to plan to get there a little earlier than usual to beat the rush. 10707 Park Road, #F. https://bit.ly/33Xw9TY

What the Fries&#x002019; Crab Rangoon Fries are topped with scratch-made crab rangoon fritters, Yum Yum Sauce, scallions, sweet and sour sauce and crispy wontons ($18).

Saturday

Take a stroll through Plaza Midwood and celebrate Lunar New Year at Resident Culture Brewing. The celebration is from noon-11 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The event repeats in South End from noon-10 p.m., with a 3 p.m. performance, on Sunday, when you can even enjoy a special menu curated by El Toro Bruto and The Dumpling Lady. 332 W. Bland St. https://bit.ly/3rj2zkM

A Lunar New Year celebration will be held at Resident Culture&#x002019;s two Charlotte locations on Feb. 5-6.

Attend the Subtronics Fractal Tour at The Fillmore Charlotte. General admission is $63+. The Dubstep show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $105 can be purchased online. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose) is requireddd. 820 Hamilton St. https://bit.ly/3G5tFjd

Sunday

Attend Winter Jam 2022 for the “All Together Now” tour at Bojangles Coliseum. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. Pre-jam artists are Abby Robertson, Bayside Worship and speaker Shane Prutt. Tickets are $10. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3H9Ysgn

Monday

Book a reservation for an igloo experience in Charlotte. Have dinner in an igloo at The Goodyear House or spend an evening in an igloo on Merchant & Trade’s rooftop. Prices vary. https://bit.ly/3KPWcwN

Merchant &amp; Trade&#x002019;s igloos do not compromise the stunning uptown views over Charlotte Center City.

Tuesday

Order Korean BBQ from 704 Korean BBQ, Iron Dish Korean BBQ or Let’s Meat. Charlotte restaurants have everything to fulfill your KBBQ cravings, including bulgogi, bibimbap, short ribs and more. Plus, you’ll want a few Banchan sides, such as kimchi, to dig into. https://bit.ly/33UXaas

MOA Korean BBQ offers lunch boxes, bibimbap and more in uptown Charlotte.

Wednesday

Spend the afternoon getting a tarot card reading at Raven Moon Emporium, Harvest & Moon or Curio, Craft & Conjure. Tarot card readings can help you get in touch with your intuition and guide you on decision-making. Prices vary. https://bit.ly/3ABhIkq

Thursday

Order dessert from Crave Dessert Bar. Crave has an extensive menu that includes flatbreads, handheld trios that are all served on brioche, cake, cheesecakes, wines, crafted cocktails and more. 500 W. 5th St., Suite 120. Prices vary. https://bit.ly/3IRvp1u

Crave Dessert Bar&#x002019;s S&#x002019;Mores Platter.

Mark your calendar

Visit The Mint Museum Uptown’s new installation Craft in the Laboratory: The Science of Making Things during its opening on Feb. 12. It’s the first installation in the Southeast to explore how concepts of science, technology, engineering and math play into craft and design. It also celebrates the revitalization and reinstallation of the Mint’s Craft + Design permanent collection galleries. Tickets are free for members and children 4 and under, $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for college students with ID and $6 for youth 5-17. 500 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3thyC5R

Attend Songs for Lovers: A Fundraiser for Tosco Music for a Valentine’s Day experience on Feb. 14 at Booth Playhouse in Founders Hall.. The evening starts with love songs at 8 p.m. The event will raise funds to support Tosco Music’s nonprofit mission and Community Outreach programs. There will be a collection of silent auction items available to bid on at intermission and win by the end of the night. Songs for Lovers will be a cabaret-style concert designed for couples. Tickets are $50+. 130 N. Tryon. https://bit.ly/34gBvJS

Enjoy Wines Around the World II, presented by Roots on Feb. 14. You can taste 20 wines and 10 small plates from five different regions of the world. The price also includes one bottle of your choice and special pricing on all featured selections.The event is from 5-9 p.m. and will be held at The Collector’s Room. It’s for guests 21 and older. Wines Around the World II’s price is $150. 1520 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3GdMYHr

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

