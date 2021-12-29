Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Dec. 31-Jan. 6







Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Find a spot to have dinner or dance all night long with CharlotteFive’s guide to New Year’s celebrations in Charlotte. There are options to order in for a stay-at-home night while ringing in 2022, too. https://bit.ly/3sAQisV

Plan out your New Year’s resolutions. Whether you want to get organized, learn how to bake or volunteer in the community, there are Charlotte organizations to help you meet your goals. https://bit.ly/3sFb8qU

Saturday

Celebrate VelTtree’s reopening. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 1, VelTree is holding a grand reopening party for its new location with brunch, music and giveaways. The vegan restaurant known to attract celebrity visitors will showcase a new gluten-free menu, too. 14825 Ballantyne Way, Suite 150. https://bit.ly/3FCqErd

VelTree owners Velvet and Treona Kelty-Jacobs opened the restaurant together after moving to Charlotte. Now, they’ve moved it from University City to Ballantyne.

Start the new year running. The Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K will return this year along the LYNX rail line in University City at 10 a.m. After the run, there will be a celebration complete with brunch, craft beer, mimosas, hot cider and music. The race, presented by Atrium Health, raises awareness about hunger challenges in Charlotte and proceeds will benefit Hope Street Food Pantry. $30-$45. All registered participants will receive an all-day pass to ride the LYNX. 7205 N Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3sAQisV

Enjoy the Ballantyne Hotel’s Holiday Afternoon Tea in the lobby from 1-4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The event includes a variety of seasonal loose leaf tea blends and a selection of savory tea sandwiches, confectioneries and holiday treats, plus live entertainment. Prices are $60 for adults, including a glass of sparkling wine, or $25 for children under 12 (not including taxes or gratuity). Make reservations by calling 704-248-4004. 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3sFWDDy

Help judge the best chili at Vaulted Oak Brewing’s first Chili Cook-off. Tasting and voting are free — all you have to do is show up. Judging begins at 5 p.m. 3726 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3Jr2vGs

Sunday

If one of your New Year’s goals is to eat more plants or to cook at home more, start off by serving up a vegan brunch. You can prepare with a video by Chef Joya, who shares her recipes and techniques for vegan omelettes, bourbon peach cobbler pancakes and butter pecan chickn’ and jalapeno cornbread waffles. http://www.cookingwithjoya.com/videos/

Adjoa Courtney, known as Chef Joya, is also a cookbook author.

Monday

Try a new fitness class. Whether you’re new to exercise or picking it back up again after some time off, there’s plenty of options in Charlotte to try, including dance, pilates, HIIT and yoga. New Year’s specials are available for in-person class passes and online classes, too, at places including Barry’s, NoDa Yoga, CorePower Yoga and more. https://bit.ly/3sAQisV

Find opportunities for yoga, strength classes, cardio and more at SweatNET.

Tuesday

Try your hand at a game of Family Fued at Hoppin’. Mindless Minutia hosts this Charlotte take on the Steve Harvey game show at 8 p.m. 1402 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3erXHm9

Wednesday

Grab a pie from Bird Pizzeria. The former pop-up has gone brick-and-mortar, so now you can pick up one of Kerrel and Nkem Thompson’s White Pies with fresh mozzarella, ricotta butter garlic, olive oil and basil, and a kale Caesar salad on the regular. Or a pepperoni, if you please. 510 E. 15th St. https://bit.ly/3qzElkJ

This pie from Bird Pizzeria features mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and red onions.

Thursday

Visit Le’s Sandwiches and Cafe for a banh mi. The Charlotte staple for Vietnamese sandwiches is up for sale, as the owners are planning to retire. There’s no closing date planned yet, but why wait? 4520 N Tryon St #41. https://bit.ly/3erXHm9

Le’s banh mi.

Mark your calendar

Make your spring landscaping dreams come true. The 2022 Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show will help you plan out your outdoor projects with exhibits and professionals with expertise in decks, pools, spas, plant displays and more. Jan. 28-30. Tickets are free for children 12 and under, $7 for ages 13+, and seniors 60+ get in free on the opening day. Cabarrus Arena, 4751 NC-49, Concord. https://bit.ly/3Ez0uoe