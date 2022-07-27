Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 29-Aug. 4

Friday

Immerse yourself in childhood nostalgia with a live performance of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online: $15-25. Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3vdKJks

Try a new Charlotte restaurant or visit an old favorite during the last few days of Queen’s Feast: Restaurant Week, ending on July 31. You can get a prix fixe meal at one of 80 participating restaurants in the Charlotte area. New to the promotion this year are Drift along Lake Wylie, PARA in South End, Juniper Grill in Ballantyne and more. $30-45 per person. Reservations recommended. https://bit.ly/3AtSwOE

Saturday

Head to Common Market South End for “2022-Gether,” a local band showcase, vendor market and fundraising event for reproductive rights spotlighting some of Charlotte’s favorite local musicians, including Courtney Puckett, Mercury Dimes, Noir Noir, Family Video, The Phantom Friends and Lil Skritt. 3-11 p.m. Free. Common Market South End, 235 W. Tremont Ave. https://bit.ly/3J622Kj

Dance the night away at one of Charlotte’s 10 nightclubs, including Argon, Bazal, Brooklyn and more. With this CharlotteFive list, you’ll find one with the vibe you’re looking for and know how to dress. https://bit.ly/3PFDES3

Sunday

Join Johnson C. Smith University for food, music and fellowship at the 3rd Annual Queen City HBCU Cookout, the largest HBCU social event in Charlotte. 3-7 p.m. Purchase tickets online: $25 for adults; $12 for kids (ages 5-10). Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road. https://bit.ly/3PAj8SS

Head to Camp North End for Counterculture Club’s weekly outdoor yoga under the water tower in the Boileryard. After class, stick around for a relaxing soundbath, led by Counterculture Club member Heidi Baggott. Counterculture Club is a global alcohol-free community that offers monthly membership, Alcohol freedom coaching and a variety of regular events for anyone who wants to form like-minded friendships and enjoy social activities without drinking. Admission is free for Counterculture Club members, $10 in advance via Eventbrite or $15 at the door. 10-11 a.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. https://bit.ly/3NKdHjH

Counterculture Club’s regular Sunday outdoor yoga session at Camp North End will feature a soundbath afterward on July 31.

Monday

Bring the kids to Atrium Health Union for a free healthy lunch as part of Atrium Health’s “Kids Eat Free” program, happening Aug. 1-5 and Aug. 8-12. Free for all kids, ages 18 and younger. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Atrium Health Union, 600 Hospital Drive, Monroe. https://bit.ly/3OxrrO4

Find your favorite “weird” Southern dish that makes others squeamish at a local restaurant, such as fried chicken gizzards at Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish or livermush at Brooks Sandwich House. https://bit.ly/3oxVQBf

Tuesday

Sweat off the stress of your day with a rooftop HIIT workout incorporating cardio, functional strength and agility, with Eat The Frog Fitness and SweatNET Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. Free for SweatNET members; $15 for non-members. Register online. The Metropolitan, 111 Metropolitan Ave. https://bit.ly/3PCu9Ty

Wednesday

Catch a live performance of Bjork songs from jazz vocalist MercuryCarter, with special guests Simon SMTHNG, Benjamin Sochko and Leo Wolf, and enjoy free museum admission. Free. 6-9 p.m., 7 p.m. performance. Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3PUvZyZ

Thursday

Grab your fellow music lovers and head to Tipsy Taco to test your knowledge of rock-n-roll tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s in music bingo. There will be four rounds of bingo and two mid-round challenges with a mix of genres and prizes for every round. 7-9 p.m. Free. 7708 Rea Road. https://bit.ly/3JDEQkW

Play music bingo every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. — with tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s — as you munch on dinner at Tipsy Taco.

Mark your calendar

Grab your tickets now for Tacos ‘N Taps Festival. Get ready to taste over 60 craft beers, mezcals, margaritas and tequilas, sample over 30 different types of tacos, dance to mariachi bands, and, if you’re feeling brave, participate in hot pepper eating contests. Aug. 20. Noon-5 p.m. VIP: $75; general admission: $39; taco-only ticket: $30. Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road. https://bit.ly/3MYUYPS

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Queen City Jam Sessions, a multi-day music festival from Aug. 19-21, presented by MaxxMusic and NoDa Brewing Company. See Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil and Friends, and Infamous Stringdusters and more at NoDa Brewing. A general admission three-day pass is $189. VIP passes are $299 and include express entrance, premier seating, two beers per day and private bar access. Admission is free for children under 7. Purchase tickets online. NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3ENznYk

Get ready to fill up your coffee cup at Charlotte’s first and only craft coffee festival, No Filter Coffee Fest, returning Sept. 25 after a two-year hiatus. Formerly known as the POUR Coffee Festival, the day-long tasting event will feature over three dozen Southeastern coffee roasters, tea purveyors, local food artisans, live music and more. Tickets on sale now. $25. Purchase online. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3xAZnmt

Secure tickets for the Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden on Sept. 25 at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. The event pairs more than 30 local chefs and food producers to celebrate locally sourced foods and drinks with live music and samples. Proceeds will support agriculture and food system training programs at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and farmer grants at Piedmont Culinary Guild. 4-7 p.m. Early bird sales for $95 tickets end July 22; $110 afterward; $50 for children 6-12. 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont. https://bit.ly/3PCXUnz