Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 22-28

CharlotteFive staff
·6 min read

Friday

Meet the new Charlotte Black Pride Board at the Charlotte Black Pride Week meet-and-greet reception, including a live DJ, raffle giveaways and hors d’oeuvres. 6 p.m. Free. NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3aQDS9F

Dance at FabFest, Charlotte’s annual Beatles festival, which lasts through Saturday evening. This year’s festival features ticketed performances from artists including special guest Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, The Fab Four and Tosco Music Beatles Tribute. On Saturday, a daytime party from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Spirit Square will feature a Beatles art contest, Beatles trivia, family games, crafts, live music, food trucks, a Beatles music open mic and more. July 22-23. Purchase tickets online: $21.50 for adults; $10.74 for kids (5-17); free for kids under 5. Multiple locations. https://bit.ly/3Is2KRs

Immerse yourself in Peruvian culture at the Charlotte Peruvian Festival. The festival will include entertainment and activities for all ages spotlighting Peruvian cultural, musical and gastronomic offerings. Noon-8 p.m. Tickets: $7 at the door; free for kids 10 and under. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3B2EO5A

Try a new Charlotte restaurant or visit an old favorite during Queen’s Feast: Restaurant Week. From July 22-July 31, you can get a prix fixe meal at one of 80 participating restaurants in the Charlotte area. New to the promotion this year are Drift along Lake Wylie, PARA in South End, Juniper Grill in Ballantyne and more. $30-45 per person. Reservations recommended. https://bit.ly/3AtSwOE

More than 80 restaurants are participating in the July 2022 Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.
More than 80 restaurants are participating in the July 2022 Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

Saturday

Celebrate Charlotte Black Pride Week at the Pride Expo & Vendor Marketplace, a family friendly extravaganza featuring over 40 business and community vendors, live performances, a DJ spinning R&B, hip-hop and house music and more. Noon-5 p.m. Free. Grady Cole Center, 310 N. Kings Drive. https://bit.ly/3aQDS9F

Experience the versatility of the tomato plant at the fifth annual Homegrown Tomato Festival benefiting 100 Gardens, a local nonprofit that educates and implements aquaponics farming in schools, institutions and communities of need. During the event, you’ll have the chance to vote for the best “garden-inspired” cocktail crafted by local mixologists, sample tomato-focused dishes from area restaurants, shop vendors for locally sourced produce and other goods, enjoy live music and more. General admission tickets include event access, a complimentary tomato sandwich and tomato samples from local growers. VIP tickets include everything in the general admission ticket, plus culinary samples and mixologist tastings. Noon-4 p.m. General Admission: $25; VIP: $45. CPCC Central Campus Worrell Building, 1228 Elizabeth Ave. https://bit.ly/3P86bPA

READ MORE: Charlotte Observer expands online accessibility with more free articles

Sunday

Toast to the final day of Charlotte Black Pride Week at the CBP Skyline Jazz Brunch, featuring a buffet-style brunch including a complimentary mimosa, cash bar, live music, photo booths, raffles, giveaways, tours of Harvey B. Gantt Center’s art exhibits and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets: $50 per person. Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3yQgocN

Find inspiration and explore a potential wedding venue if you’re newly engaged or planning a wedding. North Corner Haven, a 600-acre working farm just over 30 minutes south of Ballantyne, is hosting a “Sip + See” Weddings Open House, where you’ll be able to see the venue set up as it would be for a real wedding ceremony and reception, take guided tours of the venue, enjoy refreshments including mimosas and appetizers and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. RSVP online. 3454 Activity Road, Lancaster, SC. https://bit.ly/3uVIDpq

North Corner Haven, a 600-acre working farm and wedding venue in Lancaster will host a “Sip and See” Weddings Open House on July 24.
North Corner Haven, a 600-acre working farm and wedding venue in Lancaster will host a “Sip and See” Weddings Open House on July 24.

Monday

Toast to the dog days of summer with a glass of Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark’s new Frosé made with Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, St. Germain, fresh lemon and French Rosé. Dilworth Tasting Room South Park, 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J. https://bit.ly/3PzfVCt

Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark’s new Frosé is made with Grey Goose Essences Watermelon &amp; Basil, St. Germain, fresh lemon and French Rosé.
Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark’s new Frosé is made with Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, St. Germain, fresh lemon and French Rosé.

Tuesday

Enjoy plant-based crab cakes or country-fried chic’n and more for dinner at VelTree, a vegan soul food restaurant beloved by celebrities including Erykah Badu, Nick Cannon and Anthony Hamilton. Veltree, which started as a takeout-only University City shop in 2018, opened its first full-service restaurant in December and has big plans for expanding its offerings, as well as a TV show in the works. 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, #150. https://bit.ly/3aQDS9F

A VelTree Soul Plate with fried shrimp, yams, crab cake patties, cornbread, and mac and cheese.
A VelTree Soul Plate with fried shrimp, yams, crab cake patties, cornbread, and mac and cheese.

Wednesday

Pay a final visit to Sister in Plaza Midwood for brunch or a cocktail before the all-day European cafe closes its doors on July 31. Dinner options include Athenian Gyros, Souvlaki Kalamaki and more. 1500-A Central Ave. https://bit.ly/3aQPCt2

All-day European cafe Sister will launch Sunday brunch in Charlotte.
All-day European cafe Sister will launch Sunday brunch in Charlotte.

Enjoy a live candlelit string quartet tribute to Taylor Swift’s music while sipping a craft beer. 9-10 p.m. $40. Purchase tickets online. The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing, 2832 Griffith St. https://bit.ly/3PC4z0F

Experience the opening night performance of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” presented by Free Reign Theatre Company. Performances continue on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7. 7 p.m. Puchase tickets online: $15; $5 discount for teachers. For teacher discount code, email kbearden@freereigntheatre.com. 7 p.m. https://bit.ly/3AVtAjr

Mark your calendar

Grab your tickets now for Tacos ‘N Taps Festival. Get ready to taste over 60 craft beers, mezcals, margaritas and tequilas, sample over 30 different types of tacos, dance to mariachi bands, and, if you’re feeling brave, participate in hot pepper eating contests. Aug. 20. Noon-5 p.m. VIP: $75; general admission: $39; taco-only ticket: $30. Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road. https://bit.ly/3MYUYPS

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Queen City Jam Sessions, a multi-day music festival from Aug. 19-21, presented by MaxxMusic and NoDa Brewing Company. See Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil and Friends, and Infamous Stringdusters and more at NoDa Brewing. A general admission three-day pass is $189. VIP passes are $299 and include express entrance, premier seating, two beers per day and private bar access. Admission is free for children under 7. Purchase tickets online. NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3ENznYk

Get ready to fill up your coffee cup at Charlotte’s first and only craft coffee festival, No Filter Coffee Fest, returning Sept. 25 after a two-year hiatus. Formerly known as the POUR Coffee Festival, the day-long tasting event will feature over three dozen Southeastern coffee roasters, tea purveyors, local food artisans, live music and more. Tickets on sale now. $25. Purchase online. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3xAZnmt

Secure tickets for the Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden on Sept. 25 at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. The event pairs more than 30 local chefs and food producers to celebrate locally sourced foods and drinks with live music and samples. Proceeds will support agriculture and food system training programs at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and farmer grants at Piedmont Culinary Guild. 4-7 p.m. Early bird sales for $95 tickets end July 22; $110 afterward; $50 for children 6-12. 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont. https://bit.ly/3PCXUnz

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Veteran Argos running back Harris chasing two career milestones

    HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.