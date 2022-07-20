Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 22-28

Friday

Meet the new Charlotte Black Pride Board at the Charlotte Black Pride Week meet-and-greet reception, including a live DJ, raffle giveaways and hors d’oeuvres. 6 p.m. Free. NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3aQDS9F

Dance at FabFest, Charlotte’s annual Beatles festival, which lasts through Saturday evening. This year’s festival features ticketed performances from artists including special guest Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, The Fab Four and Tosco Music Beatles Tribute. On Saturday, a daytime party from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Spirit Square will feature a Beatles art contest, Beatles trivia, family games, crafts, live music, food trucks, a Beatles music open mic and more. July 22-23. Purchase tickets online: $21.50 for adults; $10.74 for kids (5-17); free for kids under 5. Multiple locations. https://bit.ly/3Is2KRs

Immerse yourself in Peruvian culture at the Charlotte Peruvian Festival. The festival will include entertainment and activities for all ages spotlighting Peruvian cultural, musical and gastronomic offerings. Noon-8 p.m. Tickets: $7 at the door; free for kids 10 and under. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3B2EO5A

Try a new Charlotte restaurant or visit an old favorite during Queen’s Feast: Restaurant Week. From July 22-July 31, you can get a prix fixe meal at one of 80 participating restaurants in the Charlotte area. New to the promotion this year are Drift along Lake Wylie, PARA in South End, Juniper Grill in Ballantyne and more. $30-45 per person. Reservations recommended. https://bit.ly/3AtSwOE

More than 80 restaurants are participating in the July 2022 Queens Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week.

Saturday

Celebrate Charlotte Black Pride Week at the Pride Expo & Vendor Marketplace, a family friendly extravaganza featuring over 40 business and community vendors, live performances, a DJ spinning R&B, hip-hop and house music and more. Noon-5 p.m. Free. Grady Cole Center, 310 N. Kings Drive. https://bit.ly/3aQDS9F

Experience the versatility of the tomato plant at the fifth annual Homegrown Tomato Festival benefiting 100 Gardens, a local nonprofit that educates and implements aquaponics farming in schools, institutions and communities of need. During the event, you’ll have the chance to vote for the best “garden-inspired” cocktail crafted by local mixologists, sample tomato-focused dishes from area restaurants, shop vendors for locally sourced produce and other goods, enjoy live music and more. General admission tickets include event access, a complimentary tomato sandwich and tomato samples from local growers. VIP tickets include everything in the general admission ticket, plus culinary samples and mixologist tastings. Noon-4 p.m. General Admission: $25; VIP: $45. CPCC Central Campus Worrell Building, 1228 Elizabeth Ave. https://bit.ly/3P86bPA

Sunday

Toast to the final day of Charlotte Black Pride Week at the CBP Skyline Jazz Brunch, featuring a buffet-style brunch including a complimentary mimosa, cash bar, live music, photo booths, raffles, giveaways, tours of Harvey B. Gantt Center’s art exhibits and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets: $50 per person. Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3yQgocN

Find inspiration and explore a potential wedding venue if you’re newly engaged or planning a wedding. North Corner Haven, a 600-acre working farm just over 30 minutes south of Ballantyne, is hosting a “Sip + See” Weddings Open House, where you’ll be able to see the venue set up as it would be for a real wedding ceremony and reception, take guided tours of the venue, enjoy refreshments including mimosas and appetizers and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. RSVP online. 3454 Activity Road, Lancaster, SC. https://bit.ly/3uVIDpq

North Corner Haven, a 600-acre working farm and wedding venue in Lancaster will host a “Sip and See” Weddings Open House on July 24.

Monday

Toast to the dog days of summer with a glass of Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark’s new Frosé made with Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, St. Germain, fresh lemon and French Rosé. Dilworth Tasting Room South Park, 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J. https://bit.ly/3PzfVCt

Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark’s new Frosé is made with Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil, St. Germain, fresh lemon and French Rosé.

Tuesday

Enjoy plant-based crab cakes or country-fried chic’n and more for dinner at VelTree, a vegan soul food restaurant beloved by celebrities including Erykah Badu, Nick Cannon and Anthony Hamilton. Veltree, which started as a takeout-only University City shop in 2018, opened its first full-service restaurant in December and has big plans for expanding its offerings, as well as a TV show in the works. 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, #150. https://bit.ly/3aQDS9F

A VelTree Soul Plate with fried shrimp, yams, crab cake patties, cornbread, and mac and cheese.

Wednesday

Pay a final visit to Sister in Plaza Midwood for brunch or a cocktail before the all-day European cafe closes its doors on July 31. Dinner options include Athenian Gyros, Souvlaki Kalamaki and more. 1500-A Central Ave. https://bit.ly/3aQPCt2

All-day European cafe Sister will launch Sunday brunch in Charlotte.

Enjoy a live candlelit string quartet tribute to Taylor Swift’s music while sipping a craft beer. 9-10 p.m. $40. Purchase tickets online. The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing, 2832 Griffith St. https://bit.ly/3PC4z0F

Experience the opening night performance of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” presented by Free Reign Theatre Company. Performances continue on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7. 7 p.m. Puchase tickets online: $15; $5 discount for teachers. For teacher discount code, email kbearden@freereigntheatre.com. 7 p.m. https://bit.ly/3AVtAjr

Mark your calendar

Grab your tickets now for Tacos ‘N Taps Festival. Get ready to taste over 60 craft beers, mezcals, margaritas and tequilas, sample over 30 different types of tacos, dance to mariachi bands, and, if you’re feeling brave, participate in hot pepper eating contests. Aug. 20. Noon-5 p.m. VIP: $75; general admission: $39; taco-only ticket: $30. Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N. Community House Road. https://bit.ly/3MYUYPS

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Queen City Jam Sessions, a multi-day music festival from Aug. 19-21, presented by MaxxMusic and NoDa Brewing Company. See Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil and Friends, and Infamous Stringdusters and more at NoDa Brewing. A general admission three-day pass is $189. VIP passes are $299 and include express entrance, premier seating, two beers per day and private bar access. Admission is free for children under 7. Purchase tickets online. NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3ENznYk

Get ready to fill up your coffee cup at Charlotte’s first and only craft coffee festival, No Filter Coffee Fest, returning Sept. 25 after a two-year hiatus. Formerly known as the POUR Coffee Festival, the day-long tasting event will feature over three dozen Southeastern coffee roasters, tea purveyors, local food artisans, live music and more. Tickets on sale now. $25. Purchase online. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/3xAZnmt

Secure tickets for the Farm to Fork Picnic in the Garden on Sept. 25 at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. The event pairs more than 30 local chefs and food producers to celebrate locally sourced foods and drinks with live music and samples. Proceeds will support agriculture and food system training programs at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and farmer grants at Piedmont Culinary Guild. 4-7 p.m. Early bird sales for $95 tickets end July 22; $110 afterward; $50 for children 6-12. 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont. https://bit.ly/3PCXUnz