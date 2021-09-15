Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 10-16

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday





See a performance of Greenwood, a love story about two ordinary people challenged by their past, set during the 1921 Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre. While there have already been staged readings of the play at the Riant Theatre in New York City and the Bay Area Dramatist Guild, this in-person, fully staged production will bring this story to Matthews Playhouse in Charlotte. As part of COVID-19 precautions, theater capacity has been reduced by half, social distancing measures will be in place and all audience members will need to wear masks. $16 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and children. 7:30 p.m. 100 E. McDowell St. https://bit.ly/3k7Wbcw

Get tickets for FixaPlate. This interactive, outdoor theatrical performance will take place from Sept. 17-19, where theater and art installations will trace the history of gentrification in Charlotte through the lens of a family kitchen. Designed by Kat Martin, the show will center on a family who moved into a home in the 1960s and now needs to leave. Scenes will be coupled with food to start a conversation about larger issues and will conclude with dinner from Grinning Mule. Blankets and chairs are recommended, as FixaPlate will take place in an open field at Three Sisters Market for COVID-19 safety. 7 p.m. $35+. 2901 Romare Bearden Drive. https://bit.ly/3A4E4cS

Saturday

Explore yoga during Flow Fest at the Whitewater Center. Designed to encourage mindfulness and wellness in a natural, outdoor setting, Flow Fest will feature a variety of yoga practices and events. Offerings include yoga practices, SUP yoga, workshops, meditations, a vendor village and kombucha sampling. Registration is required. Begins at 8:30 a.m. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3zhnXZ3

Catch a virtual film screening during the CineOdyssey Welcome Back Fest, The festival, designed to bring people together to celebrate diversity and inclusion, will include virtual and in-person options. Watch a complimentary screening of “Eyimofe (This is My Desire),” which was named the best feature narrative at this year’s Black Star Film Festival and nominated for best first feature at the Berlin International Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of a factory engineer and a hairdresser and their quest to leave home for a better life. Sept. 18. 7:30-10 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3hdgrr7

Celebrate during the Latin American Festival at Symphony Park. Presented by the Latin American Coalition, the event will include a concert, cultural festival, live performances, visual artists, authentic food and handmade crafts. Sept. 18-19. $20 concert. Festival admission is free. 4400 Sharon Road. https://bit.ly/386VCc0

Join the Expansion Extravaganza at Blackhawk Hardware. To celebrate the completion of a 12,000-square-foot store restructure and basement renovation, Blackhawk will throw a party complete with live music, a drum show, an inflatable slide, face painting, giveaways, discounts, a Big Green Egg grill demo, circus performances and more. Big Green Egg demos will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., circus performances will happen from noon-1:30 p.m., and the musical drum show will run from 3-6 p.m. Free. 4225 Park Road. https://bit.ly/3ka5bxF

Sunday

Find the best brunch in Charlotte. CharlotteFive readers were asked to share their favorite brunch restaurants and dishes. Among the favorites were The Breakfast BLT from The Hangar in Belmont, shrimp and grits from Hot Box Next Level Kitchen and Bunny Rancheros from Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe. https://bit.ly/2Ytn2Hy

Have a cocktail for a cause at Golden Owl Tavern. During Negroni Week, a restaurant industry staple, businesses recreate the negroni cocktail with a twist to raise money for charity. To close out this week-long celebration, order a chocolate-strawberry negroni (Beefeater gin, strawberry Campari, sweet vermouth, creme de cacao) to support No Kid Hungry. For every negroni special ordered, $1 will be donated. Sept. 13-19. $12. 9041 Robert D. Snyder Road. https://bit.ly/3nvedYk

Monday

Find your new favorite lunch spot. As more businesses open uptown and commuters return to work, city center restaurants are beginning to see bigger crowds. While some spots have permanently closed due to COVID-19, new spots have opened and trusty favorites have once again begun serving during lunch hours. CharlotteFive put together a guide, so you can spend Monday afternoon at spots such as Sandwich Club, the Halal Truck, Green’s Lunch and more. https://bit.ly/3ls8LTl

Make Emmy Squared pizza at home. The restaurant recently opened its first Charlotte location, where it serves a blend of New-York-style grandma pie and Detroit-style pizza. The Plaza Midwood spot is open Wednesday through Sunday, but if you’re not ready to dine out, you can try your hand at recreating their masterpieces from home. Order your kit online for arrival on Sept. 22 then tune in on Sept. 23 to learn from Emily Hyland, co-founder of Emmy Squared. $129, feeds two people. https://bit.ly/2Xgf6Jd

Tuesday

Play music during the Pianos for Peace festival. For the first time in Charlotte, this outdoor celebration will feature an unveiling of painted pianos on the International Day of Peace. Look for five colorful pianos, available for anyone to play, on display across the city through Oct. 4. There will be pianos on display uptown at the Mint Museum and Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, as well as Camp North End near the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. There will also be two pianos on display at the Queens University campus at Trexler Courtyard and the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement. Free. Various locations. Sept. 21-Oct. 4. https://bit.ly/3Ab7eae

Dine outside in Fort Mill or Tega Cay. If you’re not yet comfortable eating inside, consider a meal on a patio, including cute spots in the Baxter Village and Kingsley developments. From gluten-free options at Emmet’s Social Table to live music and tacos at Model A Brewing, there are plenty of options for a breezy evening bite. https://bit.ly/2XoOwOm

Wednesday

View the new John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist exhibit at the Mint Museum uptown. Breck is known as one of the first American artists to introduce Impressionism in the United States. The exhibition will feature more than 70 of his paintings, including landscape-inspired works from his time in Giverny and three rare paintings of California. Catch the exhibition on display from now until Jan. 2, 2022. Mint Museum admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for college students and $6 for children ages 6-17. 500 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3lCmmYr

Sample desserts from the students in Sweet Spot’s Professional Training Program during the Student Showcase at Catawba Brewing. Treats will include breads, croissants, cookies, gourmet cake slices and a variety of pastries. In addition to supporting bakers who are launching their own businesses, all profits from your donation will benefit Foster Village Charlotte. Masks are required. 6:30 p.m. Free, donations recommended. 933 Louise Ave. https://bit.ly/3hqc2B9

Thursday

Virtually attend the Mad About Modern Midcentury Modern Home Tour presented by the Charlotte Museum of History. For the second year, the tour will be held online. Ticket holders can expect exclusive access to 360-degree tours of five featured homes and a digital guidebook. Houses included in the tour showcase open floor plans, expansive windows and asymmetrical exteriors typical of midcentury modern design. An in-person kickoff event will be held, as well, but requires a separate ticket. Sept. 23 (access to online event through Oct. 22). 6 p.m. $25+. https://bit.ly/3tffof0

Dine at an award-winning French cafe. Cafe Monte, a SouthPark staple known for its iconic yellow umbrellas, was recently named among OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021. This spot offers classic French dishes both for brunch and dinner, which can be enjoyed on the cozy outdoor patio. 6700 Fairview Road https://bit.ly/3hwD61E

Mark your calendar

Get fresh air and admire art at Festival in the Park. From Sept. 24-26, Freedom Park will host artists, vendors, musicians and more to bring the park to life. Expect live music, exciting eats and family fun zones. COVID-19 safety precautions include more spacing between vendors, signs encouraging masks and handwashing, sanitizing stations and crowd density monitoring. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 24; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 1409 East Blvd. https://bit.ly/38IhUkR

Learn professional skills with NetworkQueen. Founded by WCCD-TV reporter and anchor Alexandra Elich, NetworkQueen is a professional networking group designed to help women learn to negotiate, make connections and seek professional advancement. Ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Alliance, which provides resources to people impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence. The first event will take place on Sept. 26 at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern. 5-7 p.m. $20. 2918 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3xBrUpX

Sign up for an exclusive Maker’s Mark dinner at Billy Sunday. Led by Maker’s Mark Diplomat Sarah Poole, the event will include a four-course tasting dinner complete with cocktails and a special Maker’s Mark pairing with each course. There will also be a happy hour with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a brief bourbon education before the meal. Reservations are required. Sept. 30. 6:30 p.m. $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3C6iS6M

Experience the outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Catch knights on horseback this fall at the Carolina Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace. The immersive event will showcase falconry, mermaids, shopping, games, rides, and arts and crafts. You’ll be able to snack on celebrated Renaissance fare, such as pretzels, turkey legs and meat on a stick, plus more traditional crepes, mushroom sandwiches and gluten-free pizza. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $27+. Junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. https://bit.ly/3iaNU6W

