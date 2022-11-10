Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 11-17

Heidi Finley
·6 min read

Friday, Nov. 11

Try to win a $500 Visa gift card with an entry in the Visit Mooresville and MVL photo contest, which ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 13. Categories include Nature & Outdoors, Hangouts and Events. Simply post a photo on your Instagram, Facebook or Twitter feed, and use the hashtag #CVBMVL. (All photos must be taken in Mooresville or at attractions in close proximity, such as Lake Norman State Park, Zootastic Park, Lazy5 Ranch or Davesté Winery.) https://bit.ly/3Wtxp7z

[RELATED: Now, you can pair lobster with your wine at Davesté Vineyards in Lake Norman.]

Celebrate Veterans Day with a free meal if you’re a veteran or active duty service member. CharlotteFive’s list of Charlotte-area restaurants with deals includes local spots such as Emmet’s Social Table, Mac’s Speed Shop and SouthBound, along with national restaurant chains such as Bonefish Grill, Genghis Grill and more. Multiple locations, and prices and meals vary. https://bit.ly/3Ursd2Y

Saturday, Nov. 12

Cheer on the runners and walkers in the Charlotte Marathon. Registration remains open for the race, half marathon and 5K, which all benefit Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. The events kick off at Victoria Yards, 209 E. 7th St., and the start line is on Graham Street between 3rd and 4th streets. Races start at 7:10 a.m. with half-marathon ruckers; followed by marathoners, half-marathoners and relay runners at 7:20 a.m.; and 5K runners at 7:35 a.m. Prices vary, but free to watch. https://thecharlottemarathon.com/

Grab a few drinks at the Charlotte Margarita & Mimosa Fest. The bar hop event celebrating summer cocktails will feature eight bars and restaurants offering specials for $4 hard seltzers, $5 Cayman Jacks, $5 handcrafted margaritas and $4 mimosa specials! Start at Prohibition or Tilt between 2-4 p.m. (an email with your ticket will direct you to your registration location). Tickets are $27.99 plus fees. 2-4 p.m. 200 N. Tryon St. or 127 W. Trade St. https://bit.ly/3U1shWX

Take a guided tour of the Charlotte Museum of History’s Catawba Indian Pottery gallery with Stephen Criswell, director of Native American Studies at USC Lancaster before the traveling exhibit leaves at the end of the year. Criswell will discuss the world’s oldest unbroken pottery tradition and explore the symbolism behind key pieces in the exhibit. 2-3:30 p.m. Free with admission of $10 adults, $7 seniors, students and children 6-17. 3500 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/3T4jHW3

Sunday, Nov. 13

Browse King Canary Brewing’s free Kind Market Co. event from 1-5 p.m. You can nosh on food truck bites from Muchachos Tacos or Rowdy Dogs and craft beer while you shop local vendors, listen to live music and play lawn games. 562 Williamson Road, Mooresville. https://bit.ly/3UqodPt

Browse local vendors and grab a bite from a food truck at King Canary Brewing’s Market Day on Nov. 13.
Kick back with a craft cocktail and enjoy small plates at Sundays with J.D. featuring Shelley Ruffin at Middle C Jazz Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the Southern vocalist will perform at 6 p.m. $35 general admission or $28 for Baby Grand members. 300 S. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3FIK7tl

Monday, Nov. 14

Explore natural surroundings and learn more about the critters and creatures who make noises and leave tracks in our yards and around our neighborhoods at the Northern Regional Recreation Center’s Date with Nature: Urban Wildlife workshop from 1-2 p.m. Daily rates at the center are $8 for youth, $10 for adults and $8 for seniors 55+. Community Room B, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius. https://bit.ly/3UIx8MB

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Check out the launch of The Drop, a cultural meet-up series by Charlotte Is Creative. A partnership with #BeattiesFordStrong and commissioned artists Danyelle Ray, Ty McBride and Ricky Singh will create a moveable mural that will hang at Divine Barrel Brewing before traveling to other Charlotte sites. 7 p.m. 3701 N. Davidson St., Suite #203. https://bit.ly/3FGrg1U

Play music bingo while you try a mimosa flight, a Lake Norman Sunrise cocktail or a beer at The Hideaway LKN. The newly opened full-service bar has 16 taps. 7-9 p.m. Free. 20910 Torrence Chapel Rd, D7, Cornelius. https://bit.ly/3UxkMH9

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Network to build friendships and business collaborations at the Network Under 40 event at Link & Pin. Drinks and appetizers will be included. General admission tickets are $29.99 plus fees, and late admission at the door via Eventbrite will be $39.99 plus fees. 6 p.m. Link & Pin New Bern, 155 New Bern St. https://bit.ly/3SZonfH

Thursday, Nov. 17

Stop at Buddy’s Seafood Market to pick up North Carolina shrimp or another fresh catch for dinner. While you’re there, you can learn about Cornell “Buddy” Rashad Harris Jr., who died on June 20 before the family-owned seafood market named for him opened. 115 Commons Dr # C, Mooresville. https://bit.ly/3WuvmjJ

Cornell Rashad “Buddy” Harris Jr. was the joy of his family, his parents said. The family named their new Mooresville seafood market after him.
Join guest artist Nancy Nichols for a reception at the opening of “Places in the Heart and Mind” at Bliss Gallery, established by Holy Angels established to offer differently abled people the opportunity to highlight their creativity and showcase their art alongside the works of guest artists. 6-8 p.m. Please RSVP to Gaye Dimmick at GayeD@HolyAngelsNC.org. 25 N. Main St., Belmont. https://www.holyangelsnc.org/events

Mark your calendar

Watch balloons float through the sky and colorful floats drive by while musicians, dance groups and others entertain at the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade on Nov. 23. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. along North Tryon Street from 9th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. https://bit.ly/3DNnwJr

Explore Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holiday-themed events with the CharlotteFive guide to seasonal activities in Charlotte. The guide includes musical performances, shopping events, parades and more — and will be updated throughout the holiday season. https://bit.ly/3T0zmpf

Experience the 1987 hit film, “Dirty Dancing” like you never have before with a screening accompanied by a live performance Nov. 26 of the film’s soundtrack at “Dirty Dancing in Concert.” 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40. Purchase online. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3SPI0Hv

Explore Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., which profiles Black male icons in America, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South. The exhibit highlights revolutionary men including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. DuBois and Kendrick Lamar, whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country. The traveling work from the Smithsonian will remain on display through March 12. Free. Gantt at 551 S. Tryon St., and Levine Museum at 401 South Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3fNnyZm and https://bit.ly/3fMUUId

