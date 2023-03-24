Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 24-30

Friday, March 24

Have a blonde moment at the theater with Elle Woods and the rest of the cast of characters who populate the colorful world of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” which is returning for the weekend to the big stage at Ovens Auditorium. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Limited tickets are available for some shows. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $25 and up. bit.ly/40pFsUa

Kick off your weekend at the 14th annual Charlotte Fair. From March 24-April 2, you can enjoy over 40 fair rides, fair food, performances and more. Tickets start at $10 and can be bought online. 6558 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027. https://thecharlottefair.com/

The 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships are heading to Charlotte this weekend. Pokémon trading card and video game players from around the region will compete for up to $65,000 in scholarships and prizes. The big event will be at the Charlotte Convention Center from March 24-26. 501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202. http://bit.ly/3FHzQgi

Catch the NCAA tournament games on the Birkdale Village Big Screen. March Madness screenings are free for all visitors and seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also participate in the Village Madness bracket. Players that have the most accurate bracket at the end of the challenge will receive a $20 Birkdale Village gift card. 8712 Lindholm Drive, #202, Huntersville, NC 28078. The women’s tournament game will be played at 2:30 p.m., and the men’s game will be at 6:30 p.m. https://birkdalevillage.com/events/birkdale-big-screen

Check out Charlotte’s first alcohol-free bar in uptown. Sugar Lounge offers a full menu of mocktails, along with pastries and coffee in the morning and live music and events at night. 231 N. Caldwell St. http://bit.ly/3JBhUoz

Consider yourself lucky if you were able to score tickets to see Australian indie-pop singer Vance Joy’s The Fillmore Charlotte concert, which is part of his popular “In Our Own Sweet Time Tour.” The show is technically sold out, although you can still buy “verified resale tickets” starting at $127. Just be aware that the venue is general admission, meaning: Get there early Friday. 8 p.m. 820 Hamilton St. bit.ly/3K1JInr

Sugar Lounge at 231 N. Caldwell St. is alcohol-free, with a full menu of mocktails, along with pastries and coffee in the morning and live music and events at night.

Saturday, March 25

Wheelhouse and the Charlotte Monroe Table Tennis Club are hosting their second annual Basement Hacker’s Open, a table tennis tournament benefiting Dream on 3. This event is free and open to the public, plus there will be live music, food and drinks. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 1018 Jay St., Charlotte NC 28208. https://www.wheelhousemedia.tv/project/bho

Stroll through South End and shop from over 30 different vendors at Front Porch Fest. There will also be coffee, beer, food and family activities. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 2000-2140 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, 28203. https://bit.ly/3ZczNA4

The Artisan’s Palate’s monthly charity drag brunch is back, ‘Spring Awakening’ Charity Drag Brunch - “Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope.’ This month’s proceeds will benefit Carolina Breast Friends. Enjoy an afternoon of food, new themed cocktails and a show to remember. There will be a show at 11:30 a.m., and another at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 and attendees must be 18+. 1218 E. 36th St. A, Charlotte, NC 28205. http://bit.ly/3FJ8mXt

Birdsong Brewing’s annual Spring Oyster Roast is back. Enjoy dozens of oysters, drinks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 per person, and proceeds will benefit Time Out Youth. 1-4 p.m. 1016 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206. http://bit.ly/404QI8S

Legion Brewing is hosting its first Pink Tie AfFair to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The event will have fair games, yard games, goat yoga, a petting zoo, a bounce house — and of course beer. It’s free to attend, but you’ll be able to purchase tickets or wristbands for some activities. 3-7 p.m. 2013 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208. http://bit.ly/3ncSaYk

Check out the Charlotte Ballet at the Cain Center for the Arts. Dancers will be performing Under the Lights, a tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter Johnny Cash. There’s two performances you can catch: One at 2 p.m., and another at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased online. 21348 Catawba Ave., Cornelius, NC 28031. https://cainarts.org/event/under-the-lights/cain-center-for-the-arts/north-carolina/

Sunday, March 26

Head over to Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph. Enjoy an afternoon of live music, food trucks activities and free entry to the museum. 1-5 p.m. 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. https://www.mintmuseum.org/event/party-in-the-park-2/

Party in the Park at Mint Museum Randolph.

Check out the last Bentley’s Flower Truck Pop-Up at Birkdale Village. You can choose as many flowers as you’d like to be wrapped up to take home. The truck also has three taps to serve up beer, cider and more. 4-8 p.m. 8712 Lindholm Drive, #202, Huntersville, NC 28078. https://birkdalevillage.com/events/flower-pop-up

Bentley’s Buds and Brews is a vintage truck delivering handcrafted bouquets and cold brews.

Monday, March 27

Start out your week with a tequila pairing dinner at Paco’s Tacos & Tequila. Enjoy four courses, four tequila tastes and four cocktails. Tickets are $60. 6-8 p.m. 6401 Carnegie Blvd., #8a Charlotte, NC 28211. http://bit.ly/3ncWRRW

Tuesday, March 28

Make breakfast plans at The Flying Biscuit, which just opened in Matthews. Get your favorite breakfast and lunch foods, along a giveaway to celebrate the grand opening — the first 100 guests will get a free Flying Biscuit travel mug. 110 Matthews Station St., #1a, Matthews, NC 28105. http://bit.ly/3TAbI52

The Flying Biscuit Cafe’s chicken and waffles.

Wednesday, March 29

Treat yourself and shop the Green Jeans Consignment Sale. There will be a wide selection of new and gently worn brand name, boutique and designer clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories from petite to plus sizes, including maternity. Shop the sale March 28-April 2. 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. https://www.greenjeanssale.com/

Thursday, March 30

Ladies Lifestyle Network is holding a social at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. Enjoy an evening of networking, food, drinks and the chance to shop from local businesses. Tickets are $10. 5-8 p.m. 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217. http://bit.ly/3ln8CEQ

Spend your happy hour trying out a smoked cocktail. Several restaurants and bars around town are offering a creative twist on classic drinks. Check out our curated list of where you can find some new smoky beverages for your next night out. Multiple locations and prices. bit.ly/3LFnyc2

The Dragon at The Royal Tot.

Mark your calendar

Head over to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Charlotte AutoFair from April 13-16. The big event will transform the speedway for car enthusiasts who want to check out and see latest technology, trends, parts and products firsthand. Tickets can be bought online, starting at $10. 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027 bit.ly/3yZdsLl

The annual Cheerwine Festival is back May 20. Enjoy the sweet side of Salisbury celebrating the popular southern soda. Enjoy food, live music, games, vendors and of course — Cheerwine soda and merchandise. Free to attend. bit.ly/3wbqRyR