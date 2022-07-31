Will a 5-minute-a-day breathing exercise really make you feel calmer?

Susannah Taylor
·5 min read
‘I felt as if a lifetime of tension I’d been carrying around was dissolving into the atmosphere’ - Westend61
I have been a beauty and wellbeing editor for 20 years. From the Atkins diet to juice cleanses; shamanic healing to vitamin drips; infrared therapy to naked yoga – when it comes to health, I’ve seen it all.

Over the past 10 or so years there has been a colossal boom in all things wellness related, and especially so amid the Covid pandemic. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the world’s wellness industry is valued at $4.5 trillion and is continuing to grow at a historic rate. But it’s all a bit overwhelming, isn’t it? No one quite knows whether they should be doing HIIT or Hatha yoga, taking medication or following moon cycles.

I’m on a mission to simplify things. It’s my job to edit the fads from the facts; the woo-woo from things that work. So I’ll be telling you about small, manageable changes that can have a big impact. Research shows that by taking wellness one small, achievable, researched step at a time will eventually add up to impressive gains. So I would like to start by talking about breathing.

About a year ago I came across Stuart Sandeman on Instagram, a DJ and breathwork specialist who hosts BBC Radio 1 show the Decompression Session, billed as “a soothing mix of chilled beats, and the tools to remain grounded – no matter what life throws at you”.

Sandeman started what he calls “breathing again” when, aged 30, his girlfriend Tiff died from cancer. In the months that followed, he dealt with his grief by burying it, “I didn’t know how to express my emotions,” he tells me, “I had conditioned myself not to cry.”

Then two months after Tiff’s death, in the depths of despair, Sandeman found himself in a breathing workshop with his mum, a gift he had bought her for Mother’s Day. For as long as he could remember, he hadn’t shed a tear. “Being strong came naturally to me. I’d grown up in Scotland with a teddy bear called Tough Ted. I had Rocky posters on my wall. I’d trained in judo since I was four and was a black belt by 16.”

But that day, he sobbed. “Not only did I feel the weight of grief being pulled off me,” he says, “but I also felt as if a lifetime of tension I’d unknowingly been carrying around was dissolving into the atmosphere.”

He says that in the year that followed, grief not only softened its vice-like grip, but his energy also increased, his mind cleared and his fitness levels went through the roof. His nightmares stopped and his sleep became deeper. “Even the voice in my head began to sound a little kinder,” he says.

And so Sandeman began his mission to teach the world to breathe properly again: he trained as a respiratory coach and set up a small private practice where he saw his clients – including strung-out business owners, painfully shy children and the deeply depressed – transformed. His first book Breathe In, Breathe Out: Restore Your Health, Reset Your Mind and Find Happiness Through Breathwork, was published earlier this month. It is a practical guide to using  breathwork to manage stress and pain, improve your sleep and health, and increase productivity.

You’re probably thinking, “But breathing is a natural phenomenon; surely there’s no right or wrong way to do it?” Think again. According to Sandeman, in our hyper-stressed world we have lost our ability to breathe correctly. “You may assume that there’s nothing wrong with your everyday breathing,” he says in his book, “But most of us have picked up bad breathing habits.”

'We all have past experiences stored in our unconscious mind that constrict our breathing' - Westend61
He explains to me how our breathing is intrinsically linked to our nervous system. “The way we breathe directly affects our mind and body. If we breathe calmly, we will create a feeling of calm and calm thoughts will follow. Often when stressed we are breathing erratically, in fast or in short breaths.” In short, if we fix our breath, the rest will follow.

Many people, he explains, are also stuck in patterns of stressful breathing which he calls “breathing archetypes”. You may be a “chest breather” who breathes up between the ribs, a “reverse breather”, where your belly sucks back towards your spine when breathing, or perhaps (as he tells me I am as I garble questions to him over the phone) a “breath grabber”: someone who snatches a breath before talking.

You may also have dysfunctional breathing as a result of trauma, “We all have past experiences stored in our unconscious mind that constrict our breathing,” he says. This may come after a horrific event, or equally via what he calls “everyday trauma”, for example, a child shouted at in class who then holds their breath fearfully in lessons. You may have had a stressful week at work that caused you to squeeze your breath and it became a habit. “People get stuck in a stress response, which affects sleep, relationships, and can make you ill.”

Breathe In, Breathe Out suggests regularly checking in with your breath and correcting poor habits. One of its lessons is to breathe more through your nose, which Sandeman points out is a vessel literally built for breathing, “The nose filters airborne bacteria and pollen and helps create the perfect temperature for the lungs.”

It features various breathing exercises intended to reduce anxiety, help sleep, improve digestion and manage pain – Sandeman says the “calming breaths” exercise done for just five minutes a day has the power to increase parasympathetic activity of the nervous system, which causes blood pressure to drop. He promises you will feel calmer, your creativity will increase, and you will make better decisions as your brain becomes responsive rather than reactive.

The most important wellbeing tools are often right under your nose.

Follow @susannahtaylor_

Breathe in, Breathe Out: Restore Your Health, Reset Your Mind and Find Happiness Through Breathwork, by Stuart Sandeman, published by Harper Collins, is out now.

