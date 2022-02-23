This 5-Minute Arm Workout Tones And Strengthens Key Muscles

. (Photo: Getty/HuffPost UK)
. (Photo: Getty/HuffPost UK)

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

Want stronger arms but don’t know where to start? You’ve come to the right place.

Personal trainer and fitness influencer Emily Furey has provided HuffPost UK with a fast, five-minute workout that’s designed to work on all the key arm muscles. Some of the exercises will also strengthen your abs and back in the process (win-win!).

All you need to complete this workout from home or the gym is a set of dumbbells. But don’t worry, they don’t need to be painfully heavy. Choose a weight that’s suitable for you and go at your own pace.

Furey has recently launched Furey Fix, a workout programme on the community wellness and fitness app TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT, and it’s all about motivating people, wherever they’re at on their respective fitness journeys.

“A lot of people get carried away trying to do too much too soon,” she says, “and so it’s really about helping people achieve lasting, sustainable results.”

Here, she takes us through an arm workout that’ll see you stronger in record time.

Complete 45 seconds on (15 seconds off) per exercise.

1. Arnold Press

. (Photo: TRUCONNECT)
. (Photo: TRUCONNECT)

Hold one dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing inwards. Push the dumbbells above your head rotating your arms in the process with your palms facing outwards. As you come down, reverse your arms in the same movement.

This exercise works your shoulders, deltoids, triceps and upper back.

2. Bent Over Rows

(Photo: TRUCONNECT)
(Photo: TRUCONNECT)

Make sure your starting position is slightly bent forwards with a flat back and straight shoulders. Pull the dumbbells inside towards your ribs and squeeze. Make each rep slow and controlled.

This works your shoulders, biceps, triceps, forearms but mostly your back.

3. Bicep curl

(Photo: TRUCONNECT)
(Photo: TRUCONNECT)

You can do this both standing and kneeling although kneeling is a bit tougher as you can’t use your legs to stabilise yourself. Hold the dumbbells in either hand and have them by your waist.

Bring the dumbbells towards your shoulders. Try not to lift your elbows as well – they need to stay by your ribs. When you lift the weights back down again make sure your arm is fully extended.

This works your biceps.

4. Tricep extension

(Photo: TRUCONNECT)
(Photo: TRUCONNECT)

Lift one dumbbell with your arms extended above your head. Your arms should be in a triangular position. Keep your arms narrow to your head and as you bend your elbows, lower the dumbbell to the back of your head so it’s behind you and then push back to the top.

This works your triceps.

5. Renegade rows

(Photo: TRUCONNECT)
(Photo: TRUCONNECT)

Start in the plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, resting on the floor using the dumbbells. Raise one dumbbell upwards towards your chest, while supporting yourself on the other hand. Once raised for a few seconds, lower and then switch arms. It’s important that you don’t move your hips and start twisting – engage with your core.

This is an exercise that works all the muscles in the arms but also a huge part of this exercise requires a strong core, so this is great for abdominals.

(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)
(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)

