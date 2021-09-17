The 5 best teddy menswear pieces to keep you warm and on-trend this fall — Amazon, Nordstrom, ASOS

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to timeless fall and winter fashion trends, there are a few fabric choices that people of all genders gravitate toward. While wool, corduroy, shearling and fleece are certainly at the top of the list, another popular option is particularly a go-to for the Gen-Z crowd — and that's teddy.

Arguably the coziest on-trend piece in the bunch, teddy (derived from "teddy bear") coats, jackets and sweaters serve as standout pieces for any outfit.

Described by ASOS as a "sheepskin-like fabric with a bumpy texture," teddy pieces aren't just reserved for casual 'fits. While most teddy iterations come in hoodie and sweatshirt forms, some retailers offer more elevated options like this teddy shacket with a brown patchwork design.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable yet fashionable winter staple to add to your closet, teddy may be the way to go. It provides both all-day warmth and a relaxed, comfortable silhouette.

Take a look at five of the best teddy menswear pieces to rock this fall and winter below.

If you want to hop on the teddy trend while remaining pretty lowkey, this Alternative Men's Eco-Teddy Champ Sweatshirt is the perfect pick. It comes in four colors (black, canvas, gray and navy) and features a classic crewneck silhouette that flatters any body shape. Also, it's available on Amazon!

Go a bit bolder with this best-selling Men's Fuzzy Sherpa Pullover Hoodie, also available on Amazon. This one, however, comes in over 20 colors — including tie-dye styles — and features that warm, puffy and textured design that traditional teddy pieces are known for.

This is arguably the most versatile option on the list. This ASOS Design Oversized Teddy Shacket in Brown Tonal Patchwork is fashion-forward enough to wear with jeans and classic enough to wear with slacks. It's the best of both worlds. The perfectly placed patchwork design is also a beautiful touch sure to garner compliments everywhere you go.

For those who prefer a more streamlined, minimalistic aesthetic, this Alternative Zip Teddy Jacket, available at Nordstrom, is a no-brainer. It has one simple center zipper for easy access and comes in four simple, classic colors.

Attention all fashion risk-takers! This ASOS Design Oversized Teddy Fleece Hoodie in Tie Dye is the perfect option for the man who isn't afraid of color. With tie-dye still a major trend in fashion at the moment, you'll be both following and breaking the rules with this vibrant teddy hoodie.

Buy Now on ASOSIf you enjoyed this story, check out the nine best men’s pajamas that’ll keep you cool, even for the sweatiest of hot sleepers.

