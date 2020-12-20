5 men arrested after Clarke Quay clash involving 'deadly weapon'

Screengrabs taken from videos posted on social media of the clash that took place at Clarke Quay on Saturday (19 December) night.

SINGAPORE — Five men aged between 21 and 40 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting with a deadly weapon at Clarke Quay on Saturday (19 December) night.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that they were alerted to a fight between two groups of people along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 10.40pm. Officers at the scene found and attended to two injured people – a 27-year-old woman and her 36-year-old male companion – at the location.

Suspects from the two groups had fled the scene by the time police arrived and the injured parties were helped by some members of the public. Both the man and woman were taken while conscious to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Separately, a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene for disorderly behaviour during the course of the police officers’ investigations.

A 40-year-old man was later arrested in the vicinity of Carpenter Street for his suspected involvement in the fight. Police said the man was found injured and hiding in a dark corner of a back alley, and was also taken while conscious to SGH.

Through follow-up investigations and with the use of images from CCTV cameras, the identities of four other men involved in the fight were established. The men, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested within 16 hours of the fight, said the police.

A manhunt is also underway for the other suspects involved in the case. Preliminary investigations show that the fight started as a dispute between the groups at a nearby restaurant.

Videos of the incident posted on social media showed two groups of men clashing near The Central @ Clarke Quay mall, at the entrance of the underpass that runs under Coleman Bridge.

A man in a red shirt can be seen shouting and tussling with police, and is at some point arrested and taken away. Blood can also be seen on the wall and floor of the underpass as police officers attend to the injured man and woman.

The offence of rioting with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of 10 years and caning.

Story continues

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: 394 serving SHN at Mandarin Orchard tested, 3 found positive

Year In Review 2020: The top 10 key figures of GE2020

Weekly dengue cases drop to year low, after historically severe outbreak

MOE to stagger return to school for kindergarten, primary school students in January

Man charged for murder of Felicia Teo, teen who vanished in 2007