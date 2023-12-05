5 major party season trends we noticed at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Abbey Clancy, Winnie Harlow and Helen Flanagan at last night's awards proving black lace is on the radar (Getty)

Monday night's Fashion Awards saw some of the world's most notable famed faces and fashion friends dressed to impress both on and off the red carpet.

Like any good awards ceremony, the FA’s are breeding ground for foreseeable fashion trends as stars and designers showcase a range of never-seen-before looks, custom creations, runway relics and off-the-rack show stoppers. This year we noticed a few enviable trends, and we can’t help but hope they’ll be sticking around for the New Year...

Sheer Lace

Abbey Clancy, Winnie Harlow and Helen Flanagan at last night's awards proving black lace is on the radar (Getty)

Specifically black sheer lace. It seems that not even celebs can't get enough of the delicate web-like material. Last night Winnie Harlow channelled her inner Wednesday Adams in a floor-length tiered black lace ensemble complete with a ruffle collar. Abbey Clancy opted for a full lace outfit with matching stockings and Helen Flanagan paired a lace corset with exposed boning and a floor-length black matte skirt.

Metallics

Amal Clooney, Adut Akech and Alexa Chung went all out for party season (Getty)

It’s been a big big year for metallics and last night's events proved exactly that. Trading in her iconic ballet flats and jeans combo for an insane 16Arlington metal disk dress, Alexa Chung leaned into the metallic trend so far she practically fell over. Adut Akech kept her metallic touch a little more subtle with the addition of a pointed-toe heel adorned with a crystal-embellished ankle strap. Amal Clooney stunned in a bronzed metallic raindrop gown, a less popular colourway that I think will make more of a scene for 2024.

Corsets

Jocelyn Corona, Saffron Hocking and Alva Claire were all apart of the corset club last night (Getty)

Honestly, I thought corsets may have been a trend that was on the out, but many proved me wrong at the Fashion Awards. Saffron Hocking chose a blush pink strapless corset with a draped skirt and matching detached sleeves. Jocelyn Corona stole the show with a custom Olmos & Flores cream gown, contrasting the sleek bodice with a layered voluminous skirt. Alva Claire’s satin ensemble was as dreamy as it sounds. Pairing a mesh and satin corset with knee-high boots and big hoop earrings.

Bold Tights

Maya Jama, Nada and Precious Lee looking lush on the red carpet (Getty)

You have no idea how happy it makes me to see coloured tights and bold opaques on the red carpet, especially in winter. I love how Precious Lee matched her red ensemble with red tights and red heels. Maya Jama also opted for a colour-blocking outfit, keeping things all white with a sultry addition of some thigh-high stockings. Nada leaned into not only the corset and lace trend but also the tight trend with a pair of black floral lace tights.

Low Rise Skirts

Camille Charriere, Amita Suman and Iris Law showed off their midriff and proved that low-rise skirts are back in fashion (Getty)

If you thought low rise jeans were trending, fold them up and store them away for the season because there’s a new low-riding trend in town. Perhaps one of the most worn trends at the 2023 BFA’s the low-rise skirt was out in full force. Amita Suman chose to wear a purple fringed skirt on her hips, completing her Y2K-inspired look with a silver belt. Camille Charriere went for an all-black ensemble, pairing her hip-grazing bubble skirt with a pair of opaque tights and a patent black heel. Queen of the weird girl aesthetic, Iris Law sported a low-rise burgundy parachute skirt with a detached waistband and a Vivienne Westwood tank top.