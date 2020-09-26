5 Lessons From TheGrill 2020: Gaming Is the New Social Network and Diversity Isn’t Optional

The first all-virtual Grill conference wrapped up this week, with three days full of conversations about the future of entertainment and media. My brain is bursting with all the insights that these thought leaders offered.

If there’s an overall message from a conference about disruption that is taking place in the most disrupted time in recent history, it is this: The changes that have been accelerated during the pandemic of 2020 are here to stay. There is no going back to the way things were — either in movie windowing, or working from home, or the rise in gaming’s market share, or breaking open participation in our popular culture to wider representation.

These changes are here to stay, in one form or another. The first panel, in which I spoke to uber-journalists Kara Swisher and Ben Smith and the super-thoughtful showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, left no disagreement among a highly opinionated group: Get used to the new normal.

As if to underscore that the disruption in our industry continued apace even during the conference itself, news came that the two legacy trade publications that compete with TheWrap — Variety and The Hollywood Reporter — have merged under the control of Penske Media.

So here are my takeaways from TheGrill:

1. Movie theaters need reimagining



The filmmakers themselves who love the theatrical experience say that movie theaters need a reboot. (Kara Swisher was less diplomatic: “It’s a s—ty product,” she said.) Brad Bird, the legendary writer and director of “The Incredibles” and other Pixar films, was unequivocal: “The industry is hiding under a rock right now,” he said. “Nobody knows the shape of the future. There are all these unknowns.”

But as an advocate for theaters, Bird observed that innovation is just plain lacking. “Steve Jobs — when he returned to running Apple, he hated the way the products were displayed. He raged about (it)… he said ‘There’s nothing enticing about the experience.’ So when he announced getting into Apple stores, everyone told him he was insane. Now Apple is one of the biggest companies in the world. People love the stores.” Similarly, he said, “We’ve got to make going to the movies an enticing experience. At Pixar we put a star field on the ceiling of theaters. And when the lights went down, a shooting star would go across. It started to make the theater a place of dreams — we need to go toward that. We need to separate it from the home.”

2. We still want film festivals



In a world where live events have been canceled, what happens to film festivals? They get reinvented. It was incredibly cool to hear from Jane Rosenthal of Tribeca and Tabitha Jackson of Sundance talk about how they embraced the challenge of remaking festivals rather than just canceling them, as has been the case with most live events like Coachella and others. Jane spoke touchingly about how lonely it felt to cope until she reached out to colleagues.

But it was Sony Picture Classic co-chairman Michael Barker who pointed out that film festivals are the essential stuff of life to the industry and must go on. For decades, he has used festivals to launch art-house or foreign films that need nurturing and care and attention, and has attended festivals to find gems that he would go on to release to great success.

“Film festivals more important than ever,” Barker said. “Here we have a crisis that’s way beyond the pale.” He referenced the lost opportunity for young filmmakers, and the commitments made by festivals to the filmmakers who count on the opportunity to meet distributors and other buyers. A virtual festival like the Toronto International Film Festival just pulled off is not optional, he said.

