These 5 LEGO car kits are great projects for when you're bored at home







Stuck in the house bored? Us too. If you have a few extra dollars to spend on a fun time-waster, we can't recommend a good LEGO kit strongly enough. Naturally, our favorites are of the 4-wheeled variety. Here are 5 great LEGO kits ranging from beginner to pro, in case you want to brush up on your building skills while waiting for the world to begin spinning again.

LEGO Speed Champions - Nissan GT-R NISMO - $27.99

This kit debuted in January and actually marked Nissan's first time officially partnering up with LEGO for buildable version of one of their cars. The real Nismo took over 10 years of development time and is home to a cool 90,000 parts, but this one is only made up of 298 parts and takes about an hour to assemble. Check out more info on the kit in our earlier post here, or pick one up for yourself right now for just $27.99.

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo - $29.99

Autoblogger Tony Markovich covered this kit as well as the below Quattro for us in a post from late 2019 right here. This kit includes 275 pieces and ends up looking pretty darn stellar when it's all said and done. The only stickers on the kit are the headlights and the badges. You can grab one for yourself now, available for just $29.99.

LEGO® Speed Champions - 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 - $29.18

If you're looking to dive into a project with a little more history, then this 250 piece Audi Sport Quattro S1 might be more your speed. The Quattro celebrated it's 35th anniversary last year and to celebrate, Audi teamed up with LEGO to make this awesome kit. Not only is it a fairly authentic (at least, as authentic as one can get with 250 LEGO pieces) representation of the car, it also comes with an awesome lil' LEGO dude to sit in the front seat. And he can even grip the shifter. Want to give this build a try? You can pick up the kit here for $29.18.

LEGO Creator Fiat 500 - $149.50

This kit is a little more hardcore than the others on this list, being from LEGOs "Creator" collection. LEGO Creator kits are for the more experienced builder. The Fiat 500 above includes 960 pieces and will likely provide a lot more of a challenge than the Speed Champions kits. All of the kits provide a ton of great details, but this one features things like a luggage rack, a suitcase, a spare wheel and opening roof and it even has a little LEGO painting of the car so you can set it up next to it for your sick Instagram shots when you're all done. This is the most expensive option on the list, but it'll also take you the longest the build. If you're looking for a challenge, you can pick the kit up here for $149.50.

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger - $134.99

Fast & Furious fan? This one is for you. Dom's famous Charger is now available to build as a 1077 piece LEGO kit, making it the car with the most actual LEGOs on our list. In a nice nod to the films, the kit is made to allow you to easily display the car in the iconic wheelstand position, so you can imagine Dom taking off on two wheels yelling "Familyyyyyy!!" at the top of his lungs as he drives off into the sunset. You know, totally real Fast & Furious things. Anyway, this is an awesome kit, and it's available for pre-order now. You can do exactly that right here for $134.99.

