5 Latinx-Owned Stationery Brands For All Your New Year Needs

How do we want our 2022 to look like? Organizade y productive sin olvidar about the self-care, of course! Whether you’re a stationary super fan or are looking for that one planner to keep you organized in 2022, there’s no shortage of options that make your to-do list fun. Whether it’s with a new Spanglish planner from Hija De Tu Madre or a notepad from JZD, these Latinx-owned brands know exactly how to do it. And, as a bonus, you’re satisfying your need for new organizational items while supporting these five stationery and lifestyle Latinx-owned brands.

If a planner is too much to keep up with, consider this playful notepad that allows you to keep all of your tasks out in the open for max productivity. And since you add the date to each sheet of paper, you can use it only when you need it, no wasted pages. Queer-owned lifestyle brand JZD — famous for its Latina Power t-shirts — has a plethora of Spanglish notepads to choose from.

Well known for its Motherland gold necklaces and Latin America flag jean jackets, Hija De Tu Madre’s oh-so-Latinx designs are also available for your desk. If you’re as obsessed as we are, then you’ll have a hard time resisting the 2022 planner, weekly notepads, notebooks, and pens.

If you want a reminder of the statements like “mejor sola que mal acompañada” while taking all your notes, look no further than Comadre Culture. Inspired by owner Alejandra’s Mexican heritage and LA upbringing, you’ve got more than enough designs to choose from.

We’ve all got evil plans that need to be plotted, and that’s what Mexican artist Ilse Valfré’s 2022 planner is for. Stay on top of all your goals this year with of the planners that feature this artist’s whimsical and alluring style.

Cuteness overload! This family-owned business reminds us to stop and smell the roses every once in a while during our hectic day. From self-care checklists to full-year calendars, these adorable designs are a definite must-have.

